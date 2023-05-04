DOCTORS VISITING FROM UDINE TO SEE THE PROVINCIAL BED MANAGEMENT PROJECT

Last week a delegation of doctors from Udine visited some structures of theDelta Hospital and of that of Cona. The professionals were able to view the project bed management provinciale, the first at national level that aggregates the principals of the Local Health Authority and the University Hospital of Ferrara integrating them between hub and spoke centres. The provincial bed manager ensures a coordination and integration between the hospital and the territory and the various Operating Unitsimproving the availability of beds, organization, safety of care and patient comfort levels.

The delegation first visited the garrison of Lagosanto (Wednesday 26 April), where they met the flow-manager of the Emergency Room, a new figure inserted in the Emergency Urgency area, who works in close collaboration with the bed manager. This is a nursing figure whose function is to optimize the flow of patients, in order to facilitate their hospitalization where necessary or their referral to other services. The flow manager is foreseen in each ED and manages the internal paths of the entire hospital structure. Here the visiting professionals had the opportunity to discuss and understand the key role of this figure.

In the afternoon, the delegation then moved to the Cona hospital, where they met the company’s bed managers. The bed manager is the professional who manages the patient’s journey within the hospital, in order to reach the appropriate care setting and is able to coordinate and guarantee a correct flow of patients (patient-flow).

The doctors of Udine also visited the Center for Continuity of Care (CDCA) and in the Emergency Department accompanied by the Emergency Organization Manager, Dr. Chiara Pesci, and by the Technical Nursing Managers (Dr. Catia Crepaldi, Maria Moscato and Anna Gloria Schiavone).

The following day, the delegation returned to the Cona hospital where they viewed the new IT program and the inter-company dashboard for patient-flow management. The inter-company dashboard is an operating system that allows you to view, in real time and department by department, the situation of the beds and the patients admitted in the individual Operating Units in the various hospital structures in the province.