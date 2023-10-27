Doctors warn: We are in a health emergency because of the climate crisis – health

More than 200 medical journals published a joint editorial on Thursday. In it, a group of authors calls for recognition that climate change and the loss of biological diversity are inseparable and must be addressed together. This is the only way to preserve people’s health and prevent a global catastrophe, it says. The World Health Organization (WHO) must declare a global health emergency, in the jargon of the UN organization “public health emergency of international concern”. It is the WHO’s highest warning level, which currently only applies to the threat of polio.

When doctors comment on climate change and species extinction, they only appear to be moving beyond the boundaries of their field. Because of the disruption of social and economic systems, soil destruction, lack of shelter, food and water, increased poverty, mass migration and conflict, the planetary crisis will have a significant impact on human health, writes the group led by Chris Zielinski from the UK Health Alliance, an association of medical facilities and institutions in Great Britain.

“If these events occur, the impact on global health would be catastrophic”

“Rising temperatures, extreme weather events, air pollution and the spread of infectious diseases are some of the major health threats exacerbated by climate change,” said the editorial, published in the BMJ, The Lancet and JAMA magazines, among others among the most frequently cited journals in the world. “Even if we could keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, we could still cause catastrophic health damage by destroying nature.” From the point of view of most experts, achieving the 1.5 degree target has now become illusory anyway, as very few countries are making sufficient efforts to reduce their net greenhouse gas emissions to zero quickly enough.

Due to changes in land use, tens of thousands of animal species now live closer to humans than in previous decades, it goes on to say. Even without global warming, this would lead to an “increased exchange of pathogens,” which in turn could lead to new diseases and pandemics. On the other hand, increasing human alienation from nature, together with the decline in biological diversity, is also leading to an increase in non-communicable, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases as well as metabolic, allergic and neuropsychiatric disorders, it continues. If the agreed climate and species protection goals are not achieved, ecosystems would collapse. “If these events occur, the impact on global health would be catastrophic.”

For the WHO to declare a global health emergency, the following conditions must be met: The public health threatening situation must be serious, sudden, unusual or unexpected, have an impact on public health beyond national borders and require immediate international action. The editorial’s writing group recognizes that climate change and biodiversity loss are neither sudden nor unexpected, “but they are certainly serious and unusual. We therefore call on WHO to make this statement before or at the 77th World Health Assembly in May 2024 .”

Is there any point in putting the world on a permanent health alert? In the end it would above all be a political signal. “Health experts are highly trusted by the public and have a central role to play in conveying this important message,” says Kamran Abbasi, editor-in-chief of the BMJ, in a journal press release: “The climate crisis and the loss of the “Biodiversity both harms human health and they are interrelated, so we need to look at them together.”