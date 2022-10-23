by Fabiola Fini

Dear Director,

the public health crisis often overlaps and is confused with the crisis of the public doctor, on the verge of burnout which unfortunately leaves room for flight abroad for the youngest and to the private sector for the less young. We have always supported the business model, it is a failure model, doctors have gone from heroes to being crushed by a company that does not listen to them, that does not respect their needs, their needs, that does not respect theirs more and more often. contract in terms of rest, training, enjoyment of holidays so that 72% of hospital doctors declare they are ready to escape from the NHS, and, unfortunately, many have already done so.

But if for good health, the scientific evidence says, it is necessary to strengthen socio-health systems and increase the capacities to respond to public health emergencies, creating favorable environments for health promotion and resilient communities by reducing inequalities, saying enough to stretchers the Italian first aid that more and more resemble a war setup, we expected that the address deed for the renewal of the 2019-2021 contract in the health area would go in this direction and instead what was presented is something disconcerting.

We all remember the beautiful words of Minister Speranza at the conference on the Medical Issue organized by FNOMCEO which saw the participation of all the trade union representatives less than six months ago, the many promises made to safeguard the NHS, for the improvement of the working conditions of the medical management and veterinary but there is very little of all this in the address for the renewal of the 2019-2021 contract of the Health Area that would like to save public health.

Are we really thinking of saving the NHS by investing 4% of the total wages when inflation already exceeds 8% today?

Do we really think we can convince a doctor with less than 5 years of seniority to remain in the public health system by setting an increase of only 35 euros gross per month as an “objective to make the NHS more attractive for young specialists”? Why do we ask ourselves in the act of address we find nothing on the contrast to violence against workers as we find nothing on the contrast to the use of cooperatives? And what has happened to the intent of tax exemption of the accessory salary that has been talked about so much as an incentive measure to remain part of the public system?

We expected clear indications regarding the overrun of the spending ceiling necessary to guarantee the new hires of the staff of the health management but we find ourselves in a nebula. Furthermore, it is even more difficult to understand how many resources will be precisely and primarily allocated to the emergency room and in general to the emergency urgency system, given that we are talking about specific compensation for doctors working in emergency rooms that are not well defined in their extent as well as allocation of resources relating to the remuneration that INAIL must assign to the regions for accident certificates.

We are amazed when we read in the act of guidance the hope for an increase in part time to better harmonize the needs of life and work but at the same time we see the overall financial invariance recalled.

There seems to be nothing on equal opportunities to improve the working conditions of the female medical executive. Gender discrimination together with the difficulty in reconciling work and family have led women doctors in recent years to adopt a renouncing behavior towards any additional activities that can increase their salary and / or increase their prestige. Consequently, it happens that the female doctor manages to have fewer assignments and ancillary allowances, also sources of the wage gaps compared to men and the possible retirement repercussions.

We also recall how much we would have liked to have included in the address the mandatory replacement of maternity by the Health Authorities, but this does not seem to be the case. The promises that had been made during the election campaign on the issue of equal opportunities were found to be nothing and to this day women doctors, despite the rules tell us that there is gender equality and adequate safeguards, in fact continue not to be in a situation of equal opportunity.

In the act of address, no concrete answers seem to be found to the problems of the emergency of hospitals and emergency rooms at the extreme and consequently the crisis of the unitary nature of the national health service appears to worsen, the disruption of which involves an overall loss of social cohesion and homogeneous quality and safety of care throughout the country and despite all this we continue to reiterate our support and desire to save the NHS!

We believe that health and human capital must be the two cornerstones to be defended and made more solid with adequate resources and coherent projects. For this reason, the relaunch of public health must be combined with the enhancement of our roles and functions, in order to be able to count in decision-making processes and be respected in our competences. Not numbers called to produce other numbers, but professionals who guarantee the enforceability of a constitutional right.

If we go to tighten, there seem to be only three points of concrete relevance of the new contract already expired on January 1, 2022 and which should have regulated and paid the work of the previous three years, a de facto contract, due to inflation already at a loss: increase of the fixed part remuneration, finalization in the fund of residual funds 1 and 3 and priority of the use of the equalization fund for first aid services, in addition to access to additional services for those who work outside the country.

Little, very little to try to save the NHS and respond to the public health needs of citizens.

Let us hope that the new government wants to give an important signal in contrast to what has been put in place by the policies of recent years towards public health workers.

Fabiola Fini

Deputy National Secretary of the Italian Doctors Union

21 October 2022

