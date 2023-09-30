Doctors, what changes with the contract: from the hours to the guards, up to equality in the ward

Listen to the audio version of the article

There are not only the expected increases in the pay slip which are close to 300 euros gross on average per month and which will be seen at the beginning of 2024. The doctors’ contract for which the pre-agreement at Aran with the unions has just been signed also includes a series of very specific limits loudly evoked by the white coats on guards, on-call and on extra hours which, especially in the difficult months of Covid, turned into hundreds of hours “given” to the hospital by doctors. Now the new contract also brings order to try to stem the flight of tired and stressed white coats towards the private sector or even abroad.

Not just pay rises, but more job protection

In terms of economic treatment, as mentioned, the contract recognizes 135 thousand doctors (120,063 doctors and 14,573 non-medical health managers) with overall average monthly increases of 289 euros for 13 months and arrears of between 6 thousand and over 10 thousand euros per capita, which will be paid to the definitive signature at the end of the control process. In addition to the economic increases – the contract allocates a total of 618 million – the agreement provides for important steps forward regarding the regulatory treatment of staff in terms of working hours, ready availability and medical guards. These are very hot fears after three years of pandemic and huge shortages in the wards which have turned the lives of doctors upside down between exhausting shifts and endless overtime, also causing the explosion of the phenomenon of external token doctors paid to cover a shift of even more than a thousand euros.

Stop the extra work “given” to hospitals

Among the most awaited interventions in the new contract is the stop to “free” work beyond 34 hours plus 4 contractually due, on which the unions have agreed: with the new agreement a defined ceiling has been exceeded which will vary from hospital to hospital (according to an algorithm) the hours must be recovered within 12 months. The point concerns paragraph 3 of article 27 relating to working hours, thanks to which the applicability of paragraph 3 of article 15 of Law 502/92 is effectively restricted. A structure that made it possible for healthcare companies to have such extensive interpretations as to lead to the cancellation for doctors, as managers, of hundreds of hours worked in addition to the 34 + 4 contractually due. Now with the new contract comes the recognition and recovery of these working hours.

More protection also on guards, availability and work locations

Among the other qualifying points – as also underlined by the Anaao Assomed union (the main acronym of the white coats) – there are also a reduction in guards and availability, the unblocking of careers, the recognition of holidays even in the event of transfer to another company, the impossibility of being on guard or on-call at multiple facilities at the same time and also the elimination of the external service for hospitals and hospital facilities which fueled the phenomenon of “globetrotter” doctors: in practice, to cover the gaps, the health workers could be called upon to cover a shift in a hospital location perhaps distant from the same healthcare company. To stem the phenomenon there is also the contractual rule which provides for the definition of the place of work and the place of duty. Greater protection is also provided for doctors in training (specialists) with more certain recognition of their role, rights and skills.

Facilities on the use of part-time work

Women doctors represent 54% of professionals under 65 but, despite the numbers, the female medical profession still presents, in various cases, strong critical issues in the work-life balance. However, significant progress comes from the new contract just signed: from part-time to career paths “there are some innovations that will primarily benefit healthcare professionals”. underlines Andrea Filippi, secretary of doctors and NHS managers of Fp Cgil. The contract makes progress on part-time work: «To date, the request is limited and does not exceed 10% among NHS doctors, but 90% of the applicants are women. One obstacle until now was represented by the expected 50% reduction in the exclusivity allowance, which weighed between 600 and 1000 euros per month on the total salary.” With the new rules, underlines Filippi, “this reduction has been eliminated and I believe this will facilitate the use of part-time working especially for female doctors”.

