Dodi Battaglia had to stop his summer tour due to some Health problems, which forced him to hospitalize. The historic Pooh guitarist was in Basilicata, where one of his highly anticipated concerts of him was scheduled, but he chose to move to the hospital in nearby Castellaneta, in the province of Taranto. Now the emergency seems to have returned and Battaglia himself wanted reassure fans about its condition. He will soon be back performing on stage, but not before he has given himself some rest.

Dodi Battaglia hospitalized

The health conditions of Dodi Battaglia have worried fans and not a little. Pooh’s guitarist, singer and songwriter is a tireless performersince the whole summer engaged in his Hymn to Music Tour 2022, in which he offers his greatest hits to the public with the same verve and energy as ever. Battaglia, however, had to stop due to a “Small health problem”as reported by the ASL of Taranto in a press release.

No details have been disclosed regarding the specific causes of hospitalization, but we know that the musician was in Basilicata and that he chose to move to the province of Taranto, to theSan Pio Hospital of Castellaneta, a health facility that he has known for some time. His heartfelt words of thanks are addressed to them, which he shared via social media: “Hello everyone, I would like to thank Doctor Pepe and all his collaborators at the San Pio di Castellaneta hospital for having welcomed me with great care, for having treated me with exemplary attention and professionalism. Thank you so much“.

Dodi Battaglia has a special bond with the Apulian hospital, therefore its choice is not accidental. He knew he would find competent doctors and with whom in 2014, acting as testimonial of the Oncology department, had formed an excellent relationship. “In this circumstance, the singer declared that he found the Castellaneta hospital even more welcoming and better organized than similar centers in some large cities in Northern Italy,” reported the ASL of Taranto.

How is the Pooh musician doing

At first Dodi Battaglia had anticipated his imminent return to the stage to fans: “Today I was discharged from the hospital for all the necessary investigations – he wrote three days ago on Instagram – and I must say that I’m fine. Doctors advised me to take a few days of convalescence until August 17th. The next appointment will be on August 18th in Candela ”.

An appointment that, with great sadness, he had to cancel together with that of 19 August in Castelnuovo Parano “to allow me to have more adequate time for my convalescence”, as the artist communicated. A few more days to rest e come back more charged than ever in the presence of his loyal audience, eager to see him again (and hear him again).

Not surprisingly, browsing his social profiles, one is overwhelmed by a wave of affection mixed with concern from those who should have taken part in this week’s concerts or even simply by the fans of a lifetime: “Come on Master we are with you”, “I was expecting Dodi but I understand your situation. A warm hug ”,“ Get well dear Dodi your health is the most important thing. A big hug ”are just some of the many, indeed lots of words of encouragement and good wishes for the historic Pooh guitarist.