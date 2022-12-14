How many times have we heard, since childhood, the famous phrase that says ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’? Surely many, and in the same way we probably found ourselves repeating it to our children to convince them to eat some fruit at the end of a meal or as a healthy snack. As always happens in these cases, the folk wisdom has a fund of truth but not everything he claims is true. And this is also the case with our dear apple, a choice that is undoubtedly more than healthy but not sufficient by itself to ‘keep the doctor away’.

According to a study that comes from across the Channel, in fact, there would be two apples needed to make authentic benefits to the body. The research was conducted a few years ago by the University of Reading, together with the Edmund Mach Foundation of San Michele dell’Adige and the University of Trento and was subsequently published in the specialist magazine ‘American Journal of Clinical Nutrition’. According to what has emerged, the data confirm how much apples (especially the Renetta Canada variety) are rich in fibre and polyphenols precious to the body.

Specifically it has been shown that include in your daily diet two apples as a food routine it helps to lower bad cholesterol in the blood. To arrive at this consideration, two groups of subjects were observed, both with cholesterol above the maximum values. The first group ate two apples every day for eight weeks, while the second group drank apple juice daily in equivalent quantities.

After a further month from the end of the ‘treatment’, the subjects were treated measure the values of glucose, cholesterol and insulin. It was found that those who ate two apples a day had cholesterol levels lower by an average of 4% compared to colleagues who had simply drunk juice. A fact that confirms the benefits of apples, provided they are in sufficient quantities. So not one, but two apples a day can keep the doctor away.