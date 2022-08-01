In the photography industry, there has always been a popular saying that “one inch big bottom is one inch strong” and “one big bottom level crushes people”, which means that the imaging effect of shooting is inseparable from the size of the sensor area.

Some time ago, the third mobile phone with a 1-inch outsole on the market, the Xiaomi Mi 12S Ultra, claims to have a 1-inch CMOS. Does the area actually meet the standard? Recently, the well-known Youtube Channel JerryRigEverything dismantled the Xiaomi Mi 12S Ultra and actually measured the area of ​​​​the CMOS.

In the current smartphone industry, limited by the internal physical space of the mobile phone, a 1-inch CMOS sensor is already the limit that a mobile phone can carry. Therefore, there are currently only three mobile phones with a 1-inch outsole. The first is the AQUOS R6 launched by Sharp in June 2021, the second is the Xperia Pro-I launched by Sony in November 2021, and the third is Xiaomi. 12S Ultra.

It is worth mentioning that the “1-inch outsole mobile phone” featured by these three mobile phones should be accurately a “1-inch outsole type mobile phone”, and the actual CMOS sensor size area is less than 1 inch.

In fact, almost all camera manufacturers and mobile phone manufacturers have similar “spoofing” behaviors. It is a long-standing problem that the actual area of ​​the sensor is smaller than what is claimed. None of the companies involved in the production of cameras, camera sensors or smartphones are currently addressing this status quo, and consumers are left to discern for themselves.