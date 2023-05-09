Home » Does a nap make you fat? Researchers make “Siesta” study
Does a nap make you fat? Researchers make “Siesta” study

by admin
In the video above you can see: slept enough and still tired? You can do this to counteract tiredness in everyday life

An afternoon nap and you feel fitter, more awake and less able to concentrate. Many people swear by it, not only in the south, where people tend to need a break due to the high temperatures.

“Siesta” is the name of the traditional afternoon nap in Spain. Sleep researchers have now investigated to what extent it can have negative effects on health, especially obesity.

Researchers are investigating the connection between afternoon naps and obesity

For their study, the researchers examined the sleep behavior of 3275 adult Spaniards. Most of them were overweight, had no other illnesses or eating disorders and were not taking any medication. The scientists recorded various values ​​such as height, weight, waist circumference and cholesterol level, and eating and sleeping behavior was also documented.

The researchers then divided the subjects into groups

  • if they didn’t take a siesta
  • a short siesta (less than 30 minutes) or
  • a long siesta (more than 30 minutes).

The result: test subjects who took a longer siesta had a higher BMI than people who only took a short nap or no nap at all. They also had a significantly higher risk (41 percent more likely) of high blood pressure and other heart risk factors. A short siesta was also associated with lower blood pressure than no nap at all.

Obesity and siesta? These factors also played a role

However, according to the researchers, other factors could play a role in the connection between obesity and siesta. Accordingly, the late risers smoked more often, consumed more calories at lunch on average and more often chose the bed instead of a sofa or armchair for their afternoon nap.

Nevertheless, the researchers write that the study indicates a connection between long naps and obesity. However, they admit that their study could not capture cause and effect. Further studies are needed “to confirm the association between the duration of afternoon naps and the development of obesity and MetS and to test the mechanisms involved”. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) refers to the joint occurrence of several clinical pictures and risk factors, which together promote serious metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.

Researchers recommend “power nap”

In line with previous studies, a short nap does have positive effects. Citing previous studies, the researchers write that the so-called “power nap” improves memory performance, limits sleep inertia and increases reaction time.

A nap should therefore be less than 30 minutes, if possible, not in bed and after a not too lavish lunch.

