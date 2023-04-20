Does alcohol make us live longer?

The myth that a little alcohol is healthy has persisted for decades. A glass of red wine might even promote longer life. One thing is clear: whether it is in beer, wine or liqueur, alcohol is not healthy. Therefore, one of the anti-cancer rules is to consume as little carcinogenic ethanol as possible. We all have to die, argue others. Is correct. Therefore, researchers consider the risk of premature death when they speak of mortality risk. As in the journal “JAMA Network Open‘ published a meta-analysis that included data from more than 4.8 million people.

The team led by Jinhui Zhao from the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research at the University of Victoria found:

Women who drank 25 grams or more of alcohol per day had a significantly increased risk of all-cause mortality. For men, this limit was only 45 grams.Medscape‘ and breaks it down:

For example, around 0.25 liters of wine or 0.6 liters of beer contain 25 grams of alcohol.

45 grams of alcohol are absorbed with half a liter of wine or a good one liter of beer – or with seven small glasses (0.14 liters) of schnapps if it has an alcohol content of 40 percent.

Many studies have analyzed whether alcohol in small quantities is good for your health. “Medscape” spoke to Christoph Sarrazin, chief physician of the Medical Clinic II and head of the liver center at St. Josefs-Hospital in Wiesbaden and board member of the German Society for Internal Medicine (DGIM): “Most examinations actually have the famous J- Curve found: It states that small amounts of alcohol are associated with longer life and only larger amounts shorten life.”

However: “In the current analysis, the J-curve could not be observed,” explains Sarrazin. In his opinion, this is mainly due to the fact that the researchers working with Zhao took certain influencing factors into account in their calculations and corrected them mathematically, which might have led to distortions in earlier publications.

The result of the study is: Low alcohol consumption was not associated with protection against premature death – it is therefore not life-prolonging.

The results on alcohol and risk of death

In each case, in comparison to people who had generally avoided alcohol in their lives, the research team found:

people with occasional alcohol consumption (on average up to 1.2 grams of alcohol per day): not significantly associated with the risk of all-cause mortality

(on average up to 1.2 grams of alcohol per day): not significantly associated with the risk of all-cause mortality people with low consumption (mean 1.3 to 24 grams of alcohol per day): not significantly associated with the risk of all-cause mortality

In other words, in these two cases, alcohol consumption does not shorten life measurably, but does not lengthen it either. It looks different with more glasses a day:

people with moderate alcohol consumption (on average 25 to 44 grams of alcohol per day): significantly increased risk of premature death only in women, but not in men

(on average 25 to 44 grams of alcohol per day): significantly increased risk of premature death only in women, but not in men people with high alcohol consumption (on average 45 to 64 grams per day): significantly increased risk of death for both sexes.

More on the alcohol study

For the comprehensive analysis, Zhao’s team evaluated 107 cohort studies on alcohol consumption and all-cause mortality. The total of 4,838,825 subjects had a mean age of 56 years.

The research team determined the relative risk of premature death for people with occasional, low, moderate, or heavy alcohol consumption compared to lifetime non-drinkers. In the first step for all participants together and then separately according to gender and the mean age of the population groups examined (up to 55 years and 56 years and older).

Weaknesses of alcohol analysis

The authors of the study also acknowledge limitations of their meta-analysis. They did find differences between the sexes. However, there could be other subgroups at increased risk. In addition, alcohol consumption would not have been measured perfectly in many of the included studies; it was often based on the participants’ own statements. This often leads to distortions.

In their conclusion, the scientists also recommend that future longitudinal studies on the topic should try to minimize bias caused by the selection of people. For example, former and occasional drinkers should not be included in the reference group, and younger cohorts — age groups more representative of drinkers in the general population — should be used at the start of the study.

Large amounts of alcohol have negative health effects

When does alcohol start to harm your health? “The publication changes little in the basic statement that small amounts of alcohol a day are at least not harmful for most people, but larger amounts definitely have negative health effects,” explains Sarrazin.

Small amounts mean between 10 and 20 grams per day for women and 20 to 40 grams for men.

That much alcohol is considered safe

This coincides with the recommendations of cancer experts from all over Europe, the so-called European Cancer Code have created. Similarly – at the lower end of the range – there are the German Society for Nutrition (DGE) their guidelines to:

For healthy men, according to the DGE 20 grams of alcoholalso

500 Milliliter Bier or

or 250 milliliters of wine

as harmless.

For healthy women, on the other hand, according to the DGE 10 grams of alcoholalso

250 Milliliter Bier or

or 125 Milliliter Wein

as harmless.

However, the DGE emphasizes that this information should not be understood as a request to drink alcohol every day.

No threshold for safe consumption

So how much alcohol can you have for a healthy lifestyle? Nutritionist Martin Smollich has a clear position on this: “Alcohol increases the risk of cancer, even in very small amounts. There is no threshold for safe consumption.” Amounts of less than 20 grams of alcohol per day (equivalent to around 1.5 liters of wine per week) are responsible for 23,000 cancer cases in the EU every year.

As is so often the case, it is always a question of the dose – it makes the poison. It is also individual how much the body can tolerate. Physician Sarrazin brings in another aspect: “A glass of wine in the evening, for example, can have a stress-relieving effect on many people – and thus may not have a direct, but indirect positive effect on health.” Small amounts of alcohol are not risk-free, but they are low risk. It differs from person to person as to whether they could possibly even have a slight positive effect.