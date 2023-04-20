Does Alzheimer’s disease affect all neurons indiscriminately?

A subset of neurons most vulnerable to Alzheimer’s neurodegeneration has been identified in mice, which, if damaged, causes memory problems.



One of the recurring questions for Alzheimer’s students is whether the disease affects all parts of the brain equally, or whether some populations of neurons are more prone to degeneration and death than others. An MIT study has now identified a subset of nerve cells in mice that appear to be most vulnerable to damage from this form of dementia, and which when affected actually causes memory problems. Beyond the more complex implications and for “insiders” of the study, the discovery published in the journal Science Translational Medicinecould provide a specific target for future therapies to stem the progression of the disease.

What area are we talking about? One of the first brain regions to show signs of neurodegeneration in people with Alzheimer’s disease are the mammillary bodies, a pair of protrusions found on the lower left and right sides of the hypothalamus, a small structure located between the two hemispheres. of the brain. Already in 2019 Li-Huei Tsai, director of the Picower Institute for Learning and Memory of MIT (Massachusetts) had observed that, in mice with dementia of the Alzheimer type, the mammillary bodies show a higher density of beta amyloid, the characteristic protein accumulation of brains with this disease. Another known element is that these same brain structures play an important role in memory.

specific population. In the new study, the same team of scientists identified a subset of neurons in the lateral aspect of the mammillary bodies of mice that are both more affected by Alzheimer’s neural damage and also more hyperactive (i.e., with higher expression of Alzheimer’s-related genes). synaptic activity and a higher number of “fires” compared to other neurons of the same type). According to the researchers, the hyperactivity of this population of cells would be linked to the progression of cellular damage, which leads to the death of neurons and problems in the brain circuits responsible for memory.

When the scientists tried to give the study mice a drug that reduces the hyperactivity of neurons and is usually given to treat epilepsy, the levetiracetamthe rodents’ memory performance improved significantly.