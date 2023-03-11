The origin ofapple cider vinegar has really been lost in time: in ancient Greece it was part of the most widespread drinks among the population, so much so that it was even elected by Hippocrates, the father of Medicine, as the best healing drink to be used in case of sores, wounds and complications of the respiratory system.

Apple cider vinegar is obtained mainly from the fermentation of sugars contained in bodies by bacteria of the genus Acetobacter and among the different varieties found on the market, the best is certainly the organic one, i.e. the one obtained from the use of pulp, peel and core, without pasteurization or filtration: this allows for a very richer, which preserves and preserves the various different virtues, recognizable by the cloudy appearance and the presence of sediment at the bottom of the bottle.

Apple cider vinegar really has a very small amount of calories (about 20 kcal per 100 g) and contains many minerals and trace elements (such as potassium, which helps maintain proper muscle function and keeps blood pressure under control; but also calcium, phosphorus, iron and copper), beta-carotene (precursor of vitamin A and important antioxidant element), acetic acid and vitamins (A, B1, B2, B6, C, E).

It also owns one share remineralizing, so it can even be understood as a saline supplement, especially after sport or in the summer, when the heat produces sweat; favors the reduction of cholesterol blood and blood sugar and is perfectly able to strengthen the immune system by additionally stimulating digestion and maintaining intestinal pH balance.

Going to the center of the article, however, it is appropriate to analyze the possibility slimming action of apple cider vinegar and we can say that it is a purifying food that acts on the metabolism of fats, facilitating the slimming process if placed in a correct lifestyle. In this regard we say that apple cider vinegar does lose weight for several reasons, among which the pectin content stands out, a soluble fiber present in various types of fruit and vegetables.