Whether used as a condiment, ingredient for sauces or gourmet dishes, thebalsamic vinegar, with its unmistakable and particular flavor, allows you to give flavor to our dishes, without weighing down the caloric baggage. Not only that: several scientific studies show us how it can be a valid ally in weight losses.

What is Balsamic Vinegar?

It’s about a type of typical Italian vinegar, produced from filtered grape must, cooked and subjected to alcoholic and vinegar fermentation at the same time. It looks like a dark brown liquid, very aromatic and viscous.

It seems that one of his ancestor was already present in theAncient Egyptbut it was certainly already widely known and produced by ancient romanseven if the name by which we know it today was used for the first time in 1747, in the registers of the ducal inventories of the Reggia Estense in Modena.

This term derives from the ancient Greek “balsamon”, which indicated the refreshing, healing and healthy properties, especially for the respiratory tract for which it was used in antiquity. The most recent history tells us that, in 1839, the Count Giorgio Gallesio, Lombard scientist and botanist, was the first to describe its treatments and production procedures. From his notes, found and recovered in the following century, the so-called “production regulations”, that is the set of rules, steps and the production area to create the “black gold” of Italian tables.

To date, thebalsamic vinegar most famous is that of Modena, whose production falls within limited territories between the provinces of Modena and Reggio Emilia, whose name is also among the national IGP products (Protected Geographical Indication). The characteristic colour, aroma and texture make it a leading product in central Italy, even the star of dedicated festivals and events.

How it is produced

A unique product, balsamic vinegar, which is obtained following a well-defined procedure: it starts from grape mustor from the juice deriving from the pressing of the grapes of particular vines such as Lambrusco, Sangiovese, Trebbiano.

To this, a small percentage is then added vinegar aged at least 10 years: this allows the bacteria to start fermenting, producing acetic acid, an essential component for the nutritional characteristics. Subsequently, the processes of partial cooking (for 30 minutes at 70-80°) e concentrationwhich allow this product to reach its famous consistency.

All processes take place inside oak, chestnut or oak wooden containers, including that of “refinement”, which lasts at least 2 months and which allows the product to become increasingly aromatic and concentrated.

At the end of these phases, the product obtained is subjected to a examination, analytical and organolepticentrusted to a group of expert technicians and tasters: this is the check to pass in order for the product to be certified as Balsamic Vinegar of Modena IGP.

And the wording “aged”? It corresponds to an aging period of another 3 years in small wooden barrels, thanks to which it takes on an even more intense and unique aroma. The balsamic vinegar of Modena thus obtained can be placed on the market, boasting the various wordings that highlight its characteristics.

The nutritional properties of balsamic vinegar

L’balsamic vinegar it is also an excellent product from a nutritional point of view: 100 ml of balsamic vinegar contain approx 88 Kcal. Considering that only a few drops are needed to flavor dishes, the energy content will be negligible. Mainly made up of water, it contains carbohydrates, proteins and an important mineral pool.

In particular, 100 ml contain:

• 0.49 g in protein

• 17 g of carbohydrates

• 15 g of sugars

• 27 mg of calcium

• 0.72 mg of iron

• 12 mg of magnesium

• 19 mg of phosphorus

• 112 mg of potassium

• 23 mg of sodium

The main health benefits of balsamic vinegar

Not only aromatic properties: the benefits that this Italian excellence can bring to our health are remarkable.

First of all his antioxidant effect: in the grape must used for the production we can find a high content of polyphenols, or organic substances capable of protect our cells from oxidative stressdai free radicals and reducing its aging.

Of particular scientific interest is the resveratrolfulcrum of numerous researches related to its protective effect for the heart, anti-aging (which is why many beauty creams are also based on grapes) and anti-inflammatory.

Focusing on the content in mineral saltswe can see a good amount of potassium (112 mg out of 3 g of recommended daily dose), calcium (27 mg compared to the recommended 800 mg) and iron (0.72 mg out of 7 mg daily).

Its okay sodium content should not alarm those suffering from hypertension: the World Health Organization establishes a maximum daily limit of 2 g per day to avoid unwanted cardiovascular effects. Considering that the famous “pinch of salt” contains about 1 g of sodium, a few drops of balsamic vinegar can be considered a valid alternative. Indeed, it would seem that it can benefit those already taking an antihypertensive drugthanks to the presence of the famous “acetic acid”.

Given its content of “acid” substances and, in particular, of acetic acid, it has a positive effect onintestinal absorption of micronutrientssuch as calcium and, by slowing down gastric activity, contributes to the improvement of sense of satiety.

Not only. Primary studies in mice have shown that acetic acid significantly reduces circulating levels of triglycerides, total cholesterol and LDL (bad cholesterol)even improving the levels of HDL, also known as good cholesterol, responsible for reducing the circulating levels of LDL.

In perhaps the most famous study, obtained from the combined research of several Chinese institutes, the animals were subjected to a diet rich in fats, and only the balsamic vinegar of Modena and the Chinese vinegar of Shanxi, compared to other types of vinegar, were able to lower total cholesterol by 17% and 20%, respectively.

Particular attention, however, must be paid by who suffers from diabetes: it is considered a food with a medium glycemic index (capacity of a food to increase blood glucose levels) due to its simple sugar content, so we tend to advise against its massive use, especially at dinner.

All these statements further strengthen the hypothesis that it is not a simple flavor enhancer, but a real food beneficial to health.

Why does vinegar help in weight loss

Vinegar, then, can be considered a good ally for weight loss? Yes of course!

Its regular consumption, albeit with a limited daily intake in quantity (given the moderate presence of simple sugars), contributes to the overall positive effects that Mediterranean diet exercises on fat and sugar metabolism.

The data collected from some research conducted at the National Institute of Nutrition in Tokyo, while not allowing definitive conclusions to be drawn, focus on theeffect it may have on insulin: Healthy subjects who took 10-20 g, i.e. 2-4 tablespoons immediately before a high glycemic load meal (mainly white rice), experienced aninflection of the glycemic peak and postprandial insulin production.

Equally interesting observations emerge from the studies conducted at the Center for Metabolic Diseases of Ahvaz, in Iran, in subjects who, despite a demonstrated insulin resistance and, therefore, predisposed to the onset of type 2 diabetes mellitus (or food), keep the pancreatic production of insulin intact: the intake of vinegar before a meal with a high content of carbohydrates in fact improves the ability of insulin to convey sugars inside the cells, thus reducing the circulating levels.

We have already mentioned the effect on satiety, but a few words should be spent on role in fat metabolism. Particular studies carried out in the Central Research Institute of Aichi, in Japan, focused on the genetic expression of receptors involved in the use of lipids: the presence of acetic acid, strongly contained in our product, increased its expression , presence and use, with consequent reduction of visceral and hepatic accumulation.

The correlation between abdominal fat, waist circumference, hepatic steatosis (or “fatty liver”) and cardiovascular diseases is now famous and well known. Hence, also the positive effect on the basal metabolic rate, i.e. the energy that the body uses to carry out its basic functions: the more the body works in the degradation of fats, the more it consumes energy and the more the metabolism increases.

Lastly, acetic acid would seem to have a positive effect on the hypothalamic centers which regulate the sense of hunger-satiety: by reducing their activity, it increases the sense of appetite, with a consequent reduction in the intake of food during main meals.

The antiseptic properties of vinegar

Not only health benefits: we must not underestimate the effect that this food can have on pathogenic bacteria. These, present on surfaces and raw foods, can be responsible for many food pathologies, such as Escherichia Coli or Listeria. A common lettuce can be a vehicle and, therefore, potentially harmful to our health. Not only a flavor enhancer, but also a bactericide and… an ally for cleaning surfaces: this is why acetic acid can kill harmful bacteria or stop them from multiplying. The explanation is very simple: vinegar lowers the pH and, consequently, creates an unfavorable environment for microbial growth.

More than 2000 years, even Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine, used vinegar as a medicine, to disinfect wounds (although recent studies advise against its use because acid solutions can damage and damage epithelial tissue).

Example daily diet plan

Here is an example of a quick and easy menu, which combines seasonal products with the healthy effect that balsamic vinegar has on our body.

Breakfast unsweetened vegetable milk (200 ml) toasted rye bread (30 g) with a layer of spreadable cheese and sugar-free jam Snack An Apple Lunch Strawberry risotto (80 g of rice), with balsamic vinegar and parmesan Fresh spinach salad Snack a kiwi Cena Chicken strips, rocket and balsamic vinegar boiled potatoes (200 g)

Bibliographic sources: