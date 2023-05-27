Does blood caffeine reduce the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes?

High levels of caffeine in the blood can reduce body weight and the risk of type 2 diabetes, at least this is deduced from Anglo-Swedish research that correlated the level of caffeine in the blood and the risk of metabolic diseases.

The study, published in March in the journal BMJ Medicinealso evaluated whether these protective effects were associated (precisely because of caffeine) with cardiovascular diseases, including atrial fibrillation.

Study precedent i had, in fact, already shown that drinking 3-5 cups of coffee a day (each cup contains 70-150 mg of caffeine) decreased the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. However most of such studies were observational in nature less valid for establishing a causal effect due to the unknown number of confounding factors and the difficulty of distinguishing specific effects of caffeine from other compounds included in beverages and foods.

The researchers used a statistical technique called Mendelian randomization which uses genetic variants as a tool to investigate the causal relationship between the presence of one (or more) genetic variants and the characteristic to be evaluated.

The results of the analysis showed that a genetic predisposition to have higher blood caffeine levels was associated with lower body weight (BMI) and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

Specifically, just under 10,000 people carrying variants (common) of the CYP1A2 and AHR genes (already involved in other long-term studies), genes involved in the metabolism of caffeine, were analysed.

Variants associated with lower caffeine metabolism slow down the rate of removal of the molecule from the blood and this explains (without the need for a diet rich in caffeine. Indeed, people with these genetic variants drink, on average, less coffee, precisely because they have less need to “replenish” the eliminated caffeine.

The researchers also took into account indirect protective effects on the diabetes risk of caffeine, for example those (known) linked to the concomitant weight loss among those who use more caffeine. The results showed that weight loss is responsible for 43% of the effect of caffeine.

On the other hand, no significant associations emerged between the level of blood caffeine (in predisposed subjects, NOT in those who make excessive use of coffee) and the risk of any cardiovascular pathology.

The results could (once validated and adjusted for any effects related to the population studied) unlock the potential of drinks containing caffeine but without calories, as an aid in reducing the risk of obesity and associated metabolic diseases.

Source

– Appraisal of the causal effect of plasma caffeine on adiposity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease: two sample mendelian randomisation study.

***