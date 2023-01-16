It is never a single food that makes you “fatten”, not even bread (or pasta). Rather to favor the increase of lost is a set of factors including a high calorie diet compared to energy needs (less is consumed than what is purchased with food).

Often to be demonized are the carbohydrateswhich we are used to mainly identify with bread and pasta. How to adjust? The guidelines recommend that daily energy be supplied for the most part by carbohydrates (from 45 to 60%), in particular complex ones, i.e. mostly starch, preferably from Whole grains because they are richer in nutritional value and have less impact on blood sugar.

Download SIGN IN to download or browse the material The bread

For this reason, bread can be consumed daily by everyone, the difference will be made by the quality and quantity of the product, both on health in general and on maintaining a normal body weight.

During the day so if you eat pane must be avoided pasta, and viceversa? No, it’s all about quantity. Everyone has their own energy needs, nothing prevents us from dividing our quota into one part of bread and one part of pasta, moderating them compared to when we consume them separately.

Of course, some categories of people such as diabetics and those on a low-calorie diet will have to pay even more attention to limiting portions.

For some, completely avoiding bread when the first one is eaten can also avoid the risk of “getting carried away” slice after slice. Some tricks can be those of season first courses with plenty of vegetables, so that a few tens of grams of pasta still translates into a nice heaped plate. In the case of bread, avoiding putting more than the right amount on the table for everyone can be a solution, remembering that cereal bread and wholemeal bread, in addition to being preferable in general, are also more satiating.

Support scientific research of excellence and the progress of science. Donate now.