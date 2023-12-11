Does caring for the elderly extend one’s life?

Caring for sick or fragile family members could extend the life of those who do it. This is what emerges from the results of a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society conducted on a sample of 160 thousand people, exclusively women. Being a caregiver (more often a caregiver since all over the world women take care of their relatives much more than men) is a hard and stressful task and requires many sacrifices.

