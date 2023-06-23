Does carrot juice help browning? Finally here is the answer!

Summer is here and with it comes the time for short skirts, dresses and shorts! But at the latest when we put on our favorite dress for the first time, we notice that our skin has become quite pale over the winter. That’s why we want to use the first rays of sunshine to tan very quickly. A nice tan lets us really shine and our outfits also look better with slightly tanned skin. Unfortunately, UV rays cause a lot of damage and often result in pigment spots or wrinkles. There has to be something that helps us get a summer complexion naturally, right? Does carrot juice help browning? What exactly is beta-carotene and how does it affect the skin? We will tell you the answers in our article!

What effect does beta-carotene have on the skin?

Beta-carotene, also known as provitamin A, belongs to the group of carotenoids. Carotenoids give that appetizing red and orange color to many fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes, sweet potatoes, peppers, carrots, and apricots. When consumed, beta-carotene is converted by the body into vitamin A – a nutrient that is important for numerous important processes in the body and our immune system. Vitamin A also regulates cell growth, fights free radicals and reduces the body’s oxidation processes. Okay – how does carrot juice help browning? If we eat more carotenoids, they are stored in the skin, in adipose tissue or in the liver. With regular consumption, slight skin discoloration becomes visible after about 3 weeks and our skin actually looks slightly tanned. In a survey conducted in the USA, the tan from carrot juice was better received by people than the tan from the solarium. And we don’t have to tell you which method is healthier for our skin.

Carrot juice for a summer complexion?

In contrast to the strong rays of the sun, carrot juice is an excellent home remedy for getting a healthy tan. The carotenoids it contains not only ensure a beautiful summer tan – they are also essential for skin health and make our skin more resistant to UV rays over time. However, our body uses a lot of beta-carotene itself and if you want to get tan with carrot juice, you have to drink a lot of it every day.

According to dermatologists, it should be at least 30 milligrams of carotenoids to get a naturally fresh complexion. Depending on the skin type, it takes between 3 and 5 weeks for the skin discolouration to become visible. Whether the color of the skin is more brown or orange also depends on your own skin type. If you are dissatisfied with the tint, stop using the carrot juice and after about 2-3 weeks you will have your usual complexion again. It’s also very important that you always consume freshly squeezed carrot juice – the ready-made stuff from the store is full of sugar and therefore not particularly healthy.

Getting brown with carrot juice: This is how it works

We have already explained to you how carrot juice helps to brown. Now it’s time to get down to business and below we have brought you the 2 best ways to get brown with carrots.

Massage it into the skin

Getting brown with carrot juice by applying it to your skin? Yes, you read it right! You should always use freshly squeezed juice for this and if you use it regularly, your skin will look slightly brown after just 3-4 weeks. To do this, apply the carrot juice evenly to the body and rinse off after 10-15 minutes with lukewarm water – but do not use soap. To increase the browning effect, mix the carrot juice with 1-2 tablespoons vegetable oil of your choice. The fats in the oil ensure that the carotenoids penetrate the skin better, which in turn increases the effectiveness of the method.

Drink carrot juice to tan

Logically, the second method of getting brown with carrot juice is to drink it. In order to even get a slight skin discoloration, you should drink between 300 and 400 ml of freshly squeezed carrot juice daily. If you get bored with the taste or if you are not a big fan of carrots, you can use a mixture of freshly squeezed orange and carrot juice. It’s important to note, however, that vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, so it’s only effective if you mix the carrot juice with oil and then drink it. Alternatively, you can pair the juice with a meal high in healthy fats. In addition, too much carrot juice increases the acidity in the stomach and is not suitable for people with gastritis or a stomach ulcer.

