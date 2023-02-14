Calorie restriction even for those who are thin? People of normal weight may be able to extend their lifespan by limiting calories. The news is contained in a massive study according to which reducing calorie intake by 25% is able to add years to life. The results were published in the scientific journal Nature Aging.

Calorie restriction even for those who are thin: the starting hypotheses

The researchers assumed that calorie restriction can extend the length of healthy life in a variety of laboratory animals. The aging processes slow down, even if the exact causes are not known. The team from the Robert N. Butler Columbia Aging Center in Columbia in the United States wanted to investigate whether the same happened in women and men. What is the diet it includes one meal a day?

What are biological clocks?

The study used what are commonly known as “biological clocks” to determine the pace of its participants’ aging. The so-called bioclock they are used to measure the biological age, which can also differ substantially from the personal age.

“Our study found evidence that calorie restriction slowed the pace of aging in humans.” Calen Ryan, a research associate at the Robert N. Butler Columbia Aging Center in Columbia, is among the authors of the study.

Limitations of studies on biological clocks

What’s the problem? Predictors of biological age are controversial, in the sense that according to many scientists there is no certain method of evaluation shared by the entire international scientific community.

The first clinical trial of calorie restriction in people of normal weight (a BMI of about 20-25) started in 2007. It was called CALERIEo Comprehensive evaluation of the long-term effects of reducing energy intake.

Calorie restriction even for those who are thin: what previous studies say

Over 50’s one study had pointed out that reducing calories to people of normal weight can lead to malnutrition. CALERIE asked volunteers aged 21 to 50 to reduce their typical calorie intake by 25 percent over a two-year period. Another group of people maintained their normal diet, serving as a control group.

During the study, experts subjected participants to all types of tests at six-month intervals to gather information about weight loss, change in resting metabolic rate, impact on cognitive function and markers of inflammation, cardiovascular health, and sensitivity to pain. ‘insulin.

What are the results of the study?

The CALERIE results found that on average, people in the calorie restriction group were able to cut 14 percent of their calories, or about half of the 25 percent goal. However, this amount reduced their fat mass by approximately 10% and reduced their cardiometabolic risk factors without adverse effects on quality of life. The research team also showed reductions in tumor necrosis factor alpha, a protein that promotes insulin resistance and obesity-induced type 2 diabetes.

Calorie restriction even for those who are thin: the effects on the thymus

Several other studies have used blood samples and other data collected from CALERIE participants to explore other ways that modest calorie restriction might benefit the body. For example, researchers at Yale University have found that limiting calories improves your health timoan organ that produces T-cells of the immune system, one of the body’s main weapons against invaders.

The role of epigens

The new study looked at signs of methylation, i.e. signs of epigenetic changes to DNA, looking for symptoms of aging. The epigeni they are proteins and chemicals found as freckles on each gene. According to the National Human Genome Research Institute they tell genes what to do, where to do it and when to do it.

The researchers used two epigenetic clocks, PhenoAge and GrimAge, and a new Belsky tool recently invented in collaboration with Duke University. This third bioclock, dubbed DunedinPACE, attempts to determine the pace of aging from a single blood test.

Does calorie restriction work? Setting aside the debate about how slower aging is measured, there is a role for calorie restriction in prolonging life, especially in “overnourished” individuals.

