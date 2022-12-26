To eat whole food it is undoubtedly a good habit, easy to follow and which could substantially improve your figure and your health without all those countless sacrifices we hear about every day. In fact, one of the most useful habits would be to replace refined cereals and consequently also their derivatives with wholemeal ones. Therefore, eating these foods every day definitely helps you lose weight, since these foods help to digest better and avoid hypoglycemic peaks and drops, which are responsible for the famous hunger attacks outside meal.

If we have to consider the nutritional point of view, we can say that whole grains are much richer in valuable nutrients for our body, such as minerals, fibers, vitamins and many other beneficial substances, which in the process of refining instead they tend to disperse. be careful though, since not everything that seems is really integral. To avoid any type of deception, at the time of purchase you must carefully read all the words that we find on thelabel.

To be truly integral, foods such as pasta, i biscotti and other products, must be exclusively prepared with flours that have not undergone the refining process. On the packaging, this particular information can be recognized thanks to the wording “wholemeal flour” or “100% integral”. Furthermore, eating wholemeal products helps you lose weight because it greatly promotes regularity and fights constipation. Therefore, the consumption of whole foods helps to free the intestine from waste substances, such as toxins or waste, which when accumulated in excess could favor weight gain, swelling and the sense of heaviness. Another credit-worthy feature about eating whole wheat is that it clearly halves hunger.

If we have to be precise, pasta, biscuits and other products that are prepared with wholemeal flours contain a greater satiating power than the “white” version that undergoes the refining process. The high quantity of fibers increases the sense of satiety thus slowing down the absorption of sugars and decreasing the insulin response, the main cause of hunger attacks. THE foods integrals can even contrast cellulite and orange peel. All this thanks to their content in good quantities of potassium and magnesium, two minerals with excellent qualities that promote correct blood circulation, thus counteracting the appearance of cellulite, orange peel and swelling of the abdomen, also improving the health of the body. ‘intestine.