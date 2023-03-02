With the same look and taste as sugar, but with almost no calories, theerythritol it is a sweetener widely used and often recommended in diets. Now however a study published on Nature Medicine indicates it as a potentially harmful substance for cardiovascular health: the frequent use of erythritol would in fact be linked to a greater risk of incurring acute events such as strokes or heart attacks, and would seem to favor the formation of blood clots.

Erythritol: what is it? From a chemical point of view, erythritol is a polyalcohol, a chemical compound of the carbohydrate class naturally contained in some fruits or vegetables and artificially obtained from vegetable sugars through intensive bacterial fermentation processes. It has a sweetening power equal to 70% of that of sugar, but almost zero calories because it is minimally metabolized by our body and is almost completely expelled through urine. For these reasons it is also better tolerated in the intestine than other sweeteners and in recent years it has become very popular in diets to promote weight loss, such as those offered to those suffering from diabetes or obesity.

A cat chasing its tail. Given the great diffusion of erythritol in drinks and foods, Stanley Hazen, of the Department of Metabolic and Cardiovascular Sciences of the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, wanted to investigate its long-term effects by analyzing the presence of the sweetener in the blood of about 3,000 people (2,100 in USA and another 830 in Europe) already involved in studies on the diffusion of cardiovascular events. In the group of patients with the highest blood erythritol levels, the risk of heart attack or stroke appeared about twice as high as it was in the group with the lowest amounts of erythritol. See also If you can do this number of push ups, you are in excellent health The paradox is that, as Hazen explains, «sugar-free products containing erythritol are often recommended to people struggling with obesity, diabetes or other metabolic syndromes», but these people are also the ones most at risk of running into problems cardiovascular. So whoever makes the most massive use of this alternative to sugar is also who is most at risk for the alleged adverse effects.

Thrombosis risk. To deepen what for the moment is only a correlation, the same research group has therefore directly studied the effects of erythritol in the blood. In mice, the sweetener favored the formation of clots or thrombi, solid formations made up of certain blood components such as platelets, red blood cells, white blood cells and fibrin and which risk blocking blood vessels. Additionally, when added to human blood samples, erythritol caused an increase in platelet reactivity, another factor that promotes thrombosis.

High concentrations. Furthermore, after consuming erythritol-sweetened beverages, levels of the sweetener in the blood remained markedly elevated for several hours. Therefore, the health effects of consuming erythritol, hitherto considered a harmless additive, will need to be investigated. But what can we do in the meantime? Simply reduce the consumption of sweetened foods, getting used to other flavors. Looking forward to know more.