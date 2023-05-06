Does fasting really work to lose weight quickly? Things to know in order not to get hurt

If you’ve thought about starting the intermittent fasting diet, be aware of these risk factors: here’s what you need to know before starting.

It is a diet that has been widespread for years now, and exalted by many but it does not only have advantages. Before putting it into practice it is good to know the pros and cons. The intermittent fasting diet requires you to consume all your meals within 8 hours by fasting the rest of the day, it is effective but it can also bring some side effects, not insignificant.

Many people are looking for a way to lose weight fast that is based on controlled intermittent fasting. This diet can be carried out in different ways, namely by following the so-called hourly fasting, said 16:8which plans to eat within 8 hours by consuming all meals in that time frame and fasting for the remainder of the day, or even fasting for two days out of 7, said 5:2.

Intermittent fasting diet, health risks

In both cases, during fasting hours, the body develops hormones capable of regenerating cells and apparently draws on fat reserves as a source of energy. Hence this intermittent fasting diet it would seem like a great food plan with no ‘cons’.

It goes without saying that you need to lose weight anyway set up a calorie deficit. It is not enough just to avoid eating meals for a certain number of hours: if we take in more calories than we ingest, we will never lose kilos. However, a group of researchers recently decided to review trials on intermittent fasting. The reason is that this type of diet also has disadvantages. Let’s find out what they are.