Home » Does fasting really work to lose weight quickly? Things to know in order not to get hurt
Health

Does fasting really work to lose weight quickly? Things to know in order not to get hurt

by admin
Does fasting really work to lose weight quickly? Things to know in order not to get hurt


If you’ve thought about starting the intermittent fasting diet, be aware of these risk factors: here’s what you need to know before starting.

It is a diet that has been widespread for years now, and exalted by many but it does not only have advantages. Before putting it into practice it is good to know the pros and cons. The intermittent fasting diet requires you to consume all your meals within 8 hours by fasting the rest of the day, it is effective but it can also bring some side effects, not insignificant.

pros and cons of intermittent fasting Grantennistoscana.it

Many people are looking for a way to lose weight fast that is based on controlled intermittent fasting. This diet can be carried out in different ways, namely by following the so-called hourly fasting, said 16:8which plans to eat within 8 hours by consuming all meals in that time frame and fasting for the remainder of the day, or even fasting for two days out of 7, said 5:2.

Intermittent fasting diet, health risks

In both cases, during fasting hours, the body develops hormones capable of regenerating cells and apparently draws on fat reserves as a source of energy. Hence this intermittent fasting diet it would seem like a great food plan with no ‘cons’.

It goes without saying that you need to lose weight anyway set up a calorie deficit. It is not enough just to avoid eating meals for a certain number of hours: if we take in more calories than we ingest, we will never lose kilos. However, a group of researchers recently decided to review trials on intermittent fasting. The reason is that this type of diet also has disadvantages. Let’s find out what they are.

  • Poor sociality. Dinner time is when the family gets together or meet up with friends. For example, those who start their meals at 11 and stop eating from 19 onwards will skip dinner and will not be able to share their meals easily with loved ones.
  • You risk lose weight at the expense of lean body mass and muscles and not fat mass.
  • It can favor i eating disordersthe so-called DCA, anorexia, bulimia, e Binge eating.
  • Last but not least, it can bring hormonal swings and consequences on the menstrual cycle.
  • Can worsen the health status of cancer patientsunlike what happens with a fast limited only to the night hours, therefore from 12 hours to 14 hours in line maximum.
See also  Medicine Test 2022 kicks off on 6 September. Nurses and would-be teachers, all dates

Previous articleDo you also put magnets on the fridge? Here’s why you should stop now
Next articleSmartphones and internet on planes change everything: the new rules for summer 2023

You may also like

Possible oceans on Uranus’ 4 largest moons

Anesthesiologists warn against anesthesia in children’s dental treatments

The Health Tour stops in Bolzano – Lifestyles

Eating disorders are increasing massively – there are...

Ventimiglia (Imperia), accident on an overpass: two dead

Use potting soil several times – tips and...

They swiped their badges instead of colleagues, at...

Scudetto Napoli: 15 people injured at the Udine...

Drive away ants with home remedies instead of...

«The emergency is over. In three years 20...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy