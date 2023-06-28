Home » Does having shingles give immunity to shingles?
I had shingles in 2021, a month after contracting Covid-19. I don’t quite understand if, having already had it, I’m immune or if I have to get the vaccine. I am 63 years old and fortunately, I have no other health problems.

The vaccine protects against exacerbation of the varicella zoster virus that causes herpes zoster (shingles) even in those who have already had episodes of the disease. Therefore vaccination in your case is absolutely recommended.

