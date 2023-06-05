Does health come with eating? At Condominio 101 there is Michele Pizzinini dietician and co-founder of Progetto Salute

TRENTO. Half of the Italians are overweight, and, of these, almost 6 million suffer from obesity. If you look instead at the number of diabetics the situation is not improving. Over last thirty years, sadly, the incidence has quadrupled. These and other pathologies are often accompanied, if not caused, by eating disorders. The much-vaunted Italian food tradition does not seem to be exempt from the most modern health problems. What is the correct way to eat therefore remains a mystery for most Italians, who increasingly rely on ‘specialists’ in the sector.

“It is clear – says Dr. Pizzinini, guest of the Monday evening episode of Condominio 101 – with the phenomenon of gyms and the boom of so-called food coaches there is a lot of improvisation. As a doctor, I recommend researching the actual skills of the professional you rely on”. Among the most authoritative voices in the health-food field, Michele Pizzinini studies food-related diseases for over 35 years. Throughout his career, Pizzinini has seen the emergence and establishment of obesity and diabetes as the most common diseases.

Among the first to deal with the topic, in 1990 publishes a book entitled ‘Health begins at the table’followed three years later by ‘I’m going on a diet on Monday. According to Pizzinini, “It should also be kept in mind that the way we feed ourselves is closely connected to the world in which we live: i Our ancestors, for example, consumed up to ten times more plant fiber than we do”. Similarly, from an evolutionary point of view, milk derivatives and cereals have only recently become part of our diets. Today, most foods contain sugars as well as sugars in excess also additional components linked to industrial or conservation processes.

From this perspective, the diet takes on a new meaningthat is, that of a litmus test through which we can better understand our society. During the episode, the central role of nutrition will be explored in determining a person’s state of health. We will try to debunk the most common myths and practices that can have negative effects on our well-being and higher costs for society as a whole. To understand what it is, according to medical science, the correct way to eat and put our diets to the test, at Condominium 101 there is Michele Pizzinini, specialist in nutrition science and diabetes.

