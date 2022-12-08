Home Health Does honey for breakfast make you fat? Here is the opinion of the nutritionist
Does honey for breakfast make you fat? Here is the opinion of the nutritionist

Does honey for breakfast make you fat? Here is the opinion of the nutritionist

Honey is one of the most important substances from a nutritional point of view, for structural simplicity and nutritional capacity, for centuries it has been one of the very few sweetening substances in the absolute sense, at least before the spread of sugar cane. However, refined sugar tends to be bad, while honey, despite having a higher production cost, has been rediscovered in the last decades. It is often used in specific phases of the day, such as at breakfast, but is it indicated?

It is an extremely common element and often recommended in place of sugar. It is mainly composed of glucose, fructose and sucrose, i.e. the natural forms of sugar, and is developed as a nutrient by bees who “refine” it from honeydew or flower nectar.

There are also numerous forms of mineral salts, amino acids and vitamins, as well as obviously water. In a general sense, honey is therefore composed of simple sugars and water, which also makes it very digestible for the human body.

Since honey is a naturally “beneficial” food, it is very easily manageable by the body and breakfast is certainly a phase of the day where a small amount of honey is sufficient to be able to enjoy the effects. It remains an extremely caloric food even if it does not bring cholesterol, therefore it is advisable not to exceed the quantities, therefore a wise dose corresponds to 2 teaspoons a day, perhaps to be added to bread or to foods such as Greek yogurt which it manages to complete effectively, as it is a high protein food able to satiate and provide an extremely diversified intake of substances, without making you fat.

Therefore, honey, provided you do not exceed the doses, does not make you fat if consumed at breakfast, especially in the early stages of the day, when the digestive system is still “deactivated”.

