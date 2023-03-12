Honey is that sweet and sticky lymph with which bees ensure their survival during the winter and it is a food that brings many benefits to our body, moreover, as we know, it is one of the foods that has no real expiry date, but a Once opened does this still apply? That is, does honey expire once opened? This is what we will explain in the following paragraphs.

Does honey once opened expire? The answer that leaves you breathless

The analysis done by nutritionists and scientists have ascertained that honey, even if it carries an expiry date on the label, does not actually expire, in fact it maintains its beneficial properties for years if stored correctly.

It is a food composed mainly of sugar and water: sugar is capable of absorbing water molecules in the surrounding environment, and can dehydrate bacteria. It’s also very thick, which strips bacteria of the oxygen they need to thrive, which is why honey doesn’t actually expire.

As we have previously reported, this discourse is valid if the honey is stored correctly, otherwise the discourse can change.

How to tell if honey has gone bad

Even if opened, honey keeps its beneficial properties intact for at least two years, i.e. the expiry date shown on the label, but if this is stored incorrectly, such as for example by not closing the jar that contains it well, over time a foam will form on the surface. and in that case it means that it has gone bad and must absolutely be thrown away.

There are also those who want to stick to the deadline and after that date they no longer eat it, but in that case the expired honey can be used in other ways and that is for cosmetics, in fact it is perfect for a beauty mask, for a natural scrub or even as a wax for depilation.