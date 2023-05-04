Home » Does it make sense to get vaccinated if you have been in a stable relationship for many years?
Does it make sense to get vaccinated if you have been in a stable relationship for many years? Does it depend on the result of the DNA-HPV test?

If you have been in a stable relationship for many years, and have no history of HPV-related disease, it is very unlikely that you will develop an HPV lesion. However, sometimes one can remain healthy carriers of the virus, which remains in a latent form, i.e. inactive without giving signs or symptoms or alterations to the pap test, and which can be reactivated even after several years from the first exposure, following immunodepression or of the vaginal microbiota, as happens in perimenopause (the age in which a second peak of the infection is described).

I am 30 years old, I have been found to have HPV CIN grade 1 lesion, is the vaccine recommended? If yes, is it free?

If the HPV DNA test of one of the members of the couple is positive, it is very plausible that there has been previous exposure, even if males overcome the infection much more easily. What remains critical is the viral persistence of the same high-risk genotype (eg HPV 16) over time. However, sometimes, the negative result of the HPV DNA Test does not mean true viral clearance, but rather the onset of viral latency (with viral loads so low that they cannot be detected by the specific test). However, adults maintain the risk of acquiring new HPV infections or viral reactivations throughout their lives.

* Rosa De Vincenzo is an oncologist gynecologist of the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation, IRCCS and Vice-President of the National Society of Colposcopy and Cervico-Vaginal Pathology.

