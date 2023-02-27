Laxative abuse and dementia risk. A new study has revealed a possible link between regular use of laxatives and the risk of dementia. However, many experts explain that the research should be interpreted with great caution.

The study involved doctors from several Chinese cities collaborating with the University of Cambridge and Harvard Medical School. It is estimated that the constipation affects about 20% of the general population and about 70% of people in nursing homes. Most of these people take over-the-counter laxatives.

Abuse of laxatives and risk of dementia: particular attention to osmotic ones

The study suggests that a potential link to dementia is strongest with i osmotic laxatives. These are the ones that absorb water in the stool to make it softer and easier to pass. Stimulant laxatives, on the other hand, increase muscle contractions along the fecal mass. The results were published in the scientific journal American Academy of Neurology.

The international study analyzed data from nearly half a million people

The researchers analyzed data from nearly 500,000 adults living in the UK. Here is the first limitation of this study: the information was self-reported by the participants and not measured in a standard, scientific way. About 3.6 percent of participants reported using laxatives nearly every day of the week in the previous four weeks.

Most of them were women, poorly educated and chronically ill. The researchers found that 2,187 participants received a dementia diagnosis during the period.

The research team wrote that regular use of laxatives raises the risk of developing dementia. Dementia was diagnosed in 1.3% of participants who regularly used laxatives and 0.4% of those who did not report regular use.

Laxative abuse and dementia risk: the role of the microbiome

The researchers offered an explanation for the finding, which starts with the composition of the microbiome, the trillions of microorganisms that live in the gut. They said an osmotic laxative has a lasting impact on the microbiome and could affect the production of neurotransmitters needed for normal cognitive function. An osmotic laxative can also increase the production of intestinal toxins.

Laxatives can also destroy the epithelial barrier, which regulates nutrient absorption and helps deliver needed substances to the central nervous system.

The limits of the study

As already mentioned, the first limitation of the study is that the patient data were self-reported. They may have been inaccurately noted and that there was limited information on possible confounding factors such as fiber intake and severity of constipation. According to some experts, it is certainly certain that laxatives change the microbiome, but we do not know if they cause changes that lead to dementia. Many more studies will be needed to understand this.

