Does Magnesium Contribute to Weight Loss? What you need to know

Many wonder if magnesium contributes to weight loss, I’ll tell you everything you need to know, you will certainly be amazed.

This time of year, a lot of people wish get back in shape in view of the summer season, in addition to diet and physical exercise, we are therefore looking for valid aids capable of promote weight loss.

It often happens that you put on a few pounds during the winter because you lead a less hectic life and have less desire to train when it’s very cold. With the right advice lose weight it is definitely less stressful and tiring, but commitment and determination must not be lacking.

There are those who argue that the magnesium contributes to weight lossbut is it really so? To find out more, continue reading the following paragraphs, what you will discover for sure will amaze you a lot.

Rich in important properties, does magnesium also contribute to weight loss? The answer is surprising

There are really a lot of them property that this mineral brings to health and to the body, in fact, taking it in the right amount is essential.

Among other things, it relieves stress, improves mood, is excellent against cramps because it relaxes the muscles and improves the quality of sleep. It also improves protein synthesis, that of glucose and proteins that are used to produce energy. It then serves the fat and insulin metabolism.

This precious mineral it also contributes to weight lossamong the many properties those that promote weight loss derive from the action that the magnesium plays on sugars and insulin. When the body becomes resistant to insulin it is unable to control the excess glucose in the blood and this leads to consequences such as tiredness and weight gain. In this case the fat tends to accumulate on the abdomen.

About the slimming magnesium has several and important advantages, between these:

burns more calories and fat reduces appetite significantly deflates the belly tones the tissues

There are many foods that contain significant quantities of this fantastic mineral, to take advantage of its incredible benefits it is therefore essential to introduce them into your diet every day. It is mainly contained in plant foods, but not only. Below I reveal some foods rich in magnesium: spinach, chard, avocado, salmon, banana, dark chocolate, legumes, whole grains, dried fruit and oilseeds.

Regardless of gender, the recommended daily dose to be taken is 240 mg, with an adequate and balanced diet, introducing it into the body is not at all complicated. A deficiency of this mineral it is quite rare, to identify it pay attention to these symptoms:

vomiting and nausea loss of appetite fatigue and tiredness muscle cramps numbness

Il magnesium it brings other important benefits to the body, for example it reduces the risk of depression, counteracts migraines and premenstrual syndrome in an incredible way, has an anti-inflammatory action and much more. If your aim is to lose weight make sure you bring foods that contain this mineral to the table and you will see that, together with sport and healthy eating, it will really help you achieve the long-awaited and desired results.