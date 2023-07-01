Does morning coffee really wake us up? That’s why it could be a placebo – breaking latest news

by Laura Cuppini

Drinking coffee increases the activity of parts of the brain involved in working memory, cognitive control and goal-oriented behavior – you don’t get the same effect with caffeine

For many people, the day only begins after their morning coffee. It is drunk, as well as for pleasure, also to wake up and be more productive. But what does this effect depend on? Some researchers at the University of Minho in Braga (Portugal) wondered whether consuming pure caffeine leads to the same results or whether it is the cup of coffee, as a whole, that is a sort of placebo (that is, in pharmacology, a substance that is administered above all for the psychological effects it can have on the patient). There is a common opinion that coffee increases alertness and psychomotor functioning – explained Nuno Sousa, one of the authors of the study published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience -, but when you get to understand the mechanisms underlying a phenomenon, avenues open up to explore the factors that can modulate it and the potential benefits of that phenomenon itself.

MRI

The scientists recruited people who drank at least one cup of coffee a day and asked them to refrain from eating or drinking caffeinated beverages for at least three hours before the experiment. They interviewed participants to collect personal data and then underwent fMRI scans: one before and one 30 minutes after ingesting caffeine or drinking a cup of coffee. During the MRI scans, participants were asked to relax and let their minds wander. The researchers found that the activity of the so-called default-mode network, or the basic mode of the brain (a set of neural circuits that are activated when we are not busy performing specific tasks) was decreased both after drinking coffee and after taking caffeine, which indicates that consuming both makes people more ready to transition from rest to work.

psychological expectation

However, connectivity in areas of vision and executive control, parts of the brain involved in working memory, cognitive control and goal-directed behavior, also increased in those who drank coffee. This did not happen to participants who drank only caffeine. Coffee consumption reduced the connectivity between brain regions of the default-mode network – said Maria Pic-Prez of the Jaume I University, first author of the study -. Connectivity between sensory/motor networks and the prefrontal cortex also decreased, while connectivity in regions responsible for vision and executive control increased only after drinking coffee. In summary, people are more ready for action and attentive to external stimuli after coffee. Taking into account that some of the effects were also obtained with the simple intake of caffeine, we could expect them to occur with other drinks containing caffeine as well. However, other reactions were specific to coffee consumption, determined by factors such as the particular smell and taste or the psychological expectation associated with the consumption of that beverage.

