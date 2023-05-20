Does obesity promote the onset of autoimmune diseases? – breaking latest news

I am overweight and have a hard time dieting. But now, in addition to all the other reasons, I am concerned because my doctor has told me that obesity could favor the onset of autoimmune diseases. It is true? And, if so, why?

He answers Charles Selmi, Head of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Humanitas Institute, Milan

Over the past 50 years the prevalence of obesity in the general population, almost universally defined with a body mass index(Bmi, calculated as weight in kg divided by height in meters squared) above 30, has increased significantly in industrialized countries. It may come as a surprise that this increase parallels that of autoimmune diseasesa group of about one hundred diseases in which the immune system does not “tolerate” the body’s own cells and attacks them, diseases that today affect about five percent of the world‘s population.

Our knowledge oninteraction between adipose tissue and the immune system have improved in recent years, overcoming the past view according to which the adipocyte, or the cell that makes up the fat tissue, was inert from an immunological point of view, although it has been known for a long time the effect of adipokines (such as leptin and adiponectin) on the immune responseon metabolism and appetite. Today we know that obesity directly causes a lack of immunological tolerance mechanisms by T and B lymphocytes (especially by influencing a population of regulatory cells that dampen an excessive immunological response) and instead, it favors chronic inflammation, therefore creating the perfect environment for the development of autoimmune disorders. From a clinical point of view, obesity is related to a higher risk of suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, multiple sclerosis and Hashimoto's thyroiditis; promotes inflammatory bowel disease and type 1 diabetes mellitus.