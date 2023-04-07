Home Health Does our brain change after age 40? The answer is not obvious
Does our brain change after age 40? The answer is not obvious

Does our brain change after age 40? The answer is not obvious

A systematic review was recently published in the journal Psychophysiologyin which Australian researchers looked at 144 studies, summarizing how the connectivity of the human brain changes throughout our lives.

This time we are not talking about reprogram your brain for Monday, but of what happens year after year. We know perfectly well that the brain undergoes significant structural changesfunctional and metabolic with age, with obvious repercussions associated with the cognitive and behavioral sphere.

However, researchers have discovered that after the age of 40, the brain begins to undergo a real “rewiring” which results in different networks becoming more integrated and connected. They also suggest that from a concrete point of view thinking becomes less flexible, there is less inhibition of response and reduced verbal and numerical reasoning.

It is important to note that these types of studies are based on the results of a neuroimaging technique called functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). All of this allows neuroscientists to look at the parts of various subjects’ brains, which ‘light up’ in response to stimuli or sometimes when they are simply at rest.

However, we can’t really be sure that these are responsible of the cognitive changes that we see at that precise moment, since it is difficult to prove the existence of a real causal link.

That said, looking at the data from the study, it is clear how the neuroanatomical restructuring is quite gradualcontrary to what one might think. There is therefore no sudden upheaval, but undoubtedly our brain as well as change with the smogchanges significantly with age, bringing with it various repercussions.

