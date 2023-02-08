Does pasta make you fat?

The pastadelights the palate, satisfies the mind and can easilywhen consumed in moderation, be part of the a person’s normal diet without risking making her fat.

A medium portion of pastaequal to about 80 grams, seasoned with fresh tomato and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil beats Indeed rarely the 400 calories.

And quite common error which has led to this cliché is to eat another carbohydrate source at the same mealfor example bread. In this case we will have like direct consequence of an overproduction of insulinanabolic and lipogenic hormone par excellence.

And benevolent arrangement for digestion and metabolism is to combine pasta with vegetables. Vegetable fibers would slow down and at the same time reduce the absorption of carbohydrates from pasta.

A rational choice also suggests, among the various types of pasta, that whole wheat which, being rich in fiber, has a lower glycemic index compared to common durum wheat semolina pasta and a greater satiating powerconvenient help not to overdo the portions.

It is also important to remind the sworn enemies of the first course that good quality pasta not only contains carbohydrates but boasts a decent protein content which often reaches 14%.

Doctor Pietro Senette – Nutritionist

