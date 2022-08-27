Can body fat affect sleep quality and duration? Apparently it would seem so. The word to the experts.

Have you noticed that you feel sluggish during the day? Not only is there evidence to suggest that theobesity can cause insomnia or sleep problems, but there is also evidence to show a link between obesity and increased daytime sleepiness or fatigue.

Body fat and sleep quality: how they are linked

If you have obesity, you may already know that there are risks that can affect your sleep and your overall health. However, if you fall into the category of higher than necessary body fat, it can also affect your sleep.

Reducing excess body fat, regardless of the amount, can improve sleep and overall health. Weight loss, whether it results from diet changes alone or from a diet combined with exercise, can help improve sleep quality in overweight people.

It is also shown that a insufficient sleep can cause weight gainso it’s important to first focus on achieving and maintaining a healthy weight through diet and exercise.

There are several sleep problems related to being overweight or obese:

it can affect sleep-wake cycles and metabolism

can put pressure on the neck, especially in a lying position

increased soft tissue in the airways, which can lead to snoring

obstructive sleep apnea

insomnia

higher risk of heart disease due to obstructive sleep apnea

gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Sleep cycle and metabolism.

It is increasingly evident that the sleep loss and sleep disturbances have a significant impact on metabolism. If you don’t sleep well, this can alter your glucose metabolism, the hormones involved in regulating metabolism.

Pressure on the neck

Excessive weight can lead to one incorrect posture, in which the head is slightly pushed forward and the back is curved. This places the weight on the neck and shoulders, which strain. Excessive weight on the neck and shoulders can cause tension, fatigue, or even muscle pain. This discomfort can impair the ability to sleep comfortably or have a full sleep cycle. Excess body fat can put pressure on the neck not only when standing or sitting, but especially when lying down.

Snore

If you regularly snore at night, your sleep quality can be impaired. This leads to daytime fatigue, irritability, and more health problems. Fat tissue and poor muscle tone contribute to snoring, and even if you aren’t overweight in general, excess weight around your neck or throat can cause snoring. Exercise and weight loss can sometimes be enough to end snoring, and the absence of snoring equates to better sleep.

Obstructive sleep apnea

L’obstructive sleep apnea it is the most common sleep-related respiratory disorder. It causes repeated stopping and starting of breathing during sleep. Most, but not all, people with obstructive sleep apnea are overweight. Fat deposits around the upper airways can obstruct breathing, and the risk of obstructive sleep apnea increases with age due to less muscle control.

Insomnia

L’insomnia it is the inability to fall asleep, even when the environment and conditions are optimal. According to research, insomnia is much more likely in overweight people. It is a vicious cycle of insufficient sleep that leads to problems that cause weight gain and obesity, resulting in common sleep disturbances. It is therefore essential to achieve and maintain a healthy weight through healthy eating and exercise.

Heart disease due to obstructive sleep apnea

When a person with obstructive sleep apnea attempts to breathe, they inhale against a narrowed or closed upper airway. These forced and unsuccessful inhalations can cause substantial pressure changes within the chest cavity. Over time, these repeated changes in intrathoracic pressure can damage the heart.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Clinical evidence strongly suggests that GERD is associated with sleep disturbances, including shorter sleep duration, difficulty falling asleep, awakening during sleep, poor sleep quality, and early morning awakening.

It is important to control GERD through healthy eating, eliminating acidic and fatty foods, alcohol, and other foods or beverages that are known to cause or exacerbate GERD. Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight can also lead to eliminating or significantly reducing acid reflux.

Yes, the reduction of body fat it not only helps you sleep, but it also improves sleep quality. Weight loss improves blood sugar control, which may reduce restlessness.

Reducing your body fat percentage through diet and exercise can reduce the risk of many sleep disorders. People who exercise regularly tend to sleep better and feel more alert throughout the day, thereby maintaining a healthier weight.