Good sleep is key and everyone knows this, but did you know that having a good bed routine can lengthen life expectancy?

It is a study presented at the Annual Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology by Doctor Frank Qian and lists the five rules which it would be good to follow and convert into habits if we want to live better and experience long-term benefits.

The study analyzed 172,321 people with an average age of 50 and followed the patients for 4 years by studying their nocturnal habits and their quality of sleep.

The results showed that having good quality sleep not only increases life expectancy, but can also decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease or cancer.

Dr. Frank Qian specifies that if the right habits are adopted, the benefits would seem to be noticeable from the age of 30, adding that “if people developed good sleep habits from a young age, they would notice benefits in their long-term health“.

Habits that everyone should follow

The researchers evaluated five different factors related to sleep quality including:

Sleep 7/8 hours a night;

Fall asleep easily at least five times a week;

Not waking up in the night at least five times a week;

Do not use any type of sleeping medication;

Wake up refreshed at least five times a week.

In the analysis, one point was assigned for each factor, with a maximum of 5 points indicating the highest quality sleep.

The results speak for themselves: achieving the maximum number of points means increasing life expectancy by 4.7 years for men and 2.4 years for women, as opposed to individuals who only scored 0 or 1 point.

For people who followed all the recommended habits, the risk of dying from cancer decreased by 19%, while the risk of dying from heart disease decreased by 21%.

The expert is keen to specify that sleeping a lot is not enough, what matters is “having a restful sleep and having no problems falling asleep and staying asleep.”