Does smoking age the skin? Here are its damages and what to know

On the harmfulness of smoking we know everything: that exponentially increases the risk of contracting a lung cancer, kidney and bladder; which causes damage to the cardiovascular system and increases the risk of stroke and heart attack. Among the reasons why you should give up smoking, there is also skin aging. The “smoker’s face”, as defined by Douglas Model in 1985 presents peculiar characteristics: wrinkles typically radiating at right angles from the lips or to the corners of the eyes, deep wrinkles on the cheeks or numerous shallow lines on the cheeks and jaw; emaciated and gaunt appearance of the face with prominence of the bone contour, grayish complexion and atrophic skin.

research — A clinical study conducted in 2013 by researchers e plastic surgeons of the University of Cleveland (Ohio), in the United States, has shown how much smoking ages the skin. The research was conducted on 79 pairs of monozygotic twins, in which only one of the two smoked, or had smoked for at least 5 years more than the other. By comparing the photographs of the twins, it was seen that the smokers exhibited major sagging in the eyelids, bags under the eyes, malar bags, accentuated wrinkles around the nose, eyes and mouth. Many of these differences were also highlighted in comparison with twins who had smoked longer.

effects of smoking on the skin — Il degree of aging from smoking is related to the number of years and cigarettes used smoke a day. Heavy smokers (more than 50 packs a year) are about five times more likely to incur premature skin aging than non-smokers. This risk is higher in women than in menThe mechanisms through which smoking exerts its deleterious effects on the skin are both direct and indirect, through substances conveyed with blood circulation in the dermis. The irritating components of the smoke act directly on the epidermis reducing the hydration of the stratum corneum. The mechanical action of smoking also causes consequences, such as radiated wrinkles on the contour of the lips due to contraction of the facial muscles and crow's feet lines at the outer corners of the eye due to the irritating action of smoking which leads to half-closed eyes. Indirectly, smoking causes an alteration of the elastic fibers similar to those caused by exposure to the sun, but affecting the reticular dermis (deeper) rather than the papillary (more superficial) dermis.

the harms of smoking — Scientific evidence has shown that smoking is a source of free radicals which can damage the skin’s repair mechanisms and alter cell turnover by interfering with the regulation of the synthesis of collagen and elastin. The skin concentration of alpha-tocopherol, beta-carotene and retinol is then reduced, substances with a marked anti-free radical action. Also, smoking has an anti-estrogenic effect. Every time you inhale a cigarette, the smallest blood vessels in the epidermis constrict, making it more difficult for oxygen, microelements such as vitamin A and essential nutrients for the renewal of the epidermis. Blood circulation through the skin microcirculation is prevented. This mechanism is at the basis of the dull and opaque complexion. The substances contained in the cigarette also reduce the skin’s ability to self-regenerate and repair itself: wound healing therefore takes longer than normal.