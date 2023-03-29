Exercise is healthy – we all know that! But it is often said that physical activity not only has a positive effect on the body, but also on the mind. We’ll explain if that’s true.

That moderate activity is healthy and improves general physical condition is scientific consensus and largely undisputed.

However, it is said again and again that sport also improves cognitive functions such as memory, attention span and information processing. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) officially included this in their guidelines and recommendations a few years ago.

Does sport really make you smart?

A research group led by Luis Ciria from the Universidad de Granada in Spain has now looked at the study situation and found that there is currently no solid evidence that this claim is correct. They published the results in the journal “Nature Human Behaviour”.

Along with six colleagues, Ciria looked at 24 meta-analyses covering 271 primary studies before the team focused on 109 studies involving a total of 11,266 healthy participants. The researchers limited themselves to randomized controlled trials, which are commonly used to investigate causal relationships.

Result of the study: The effects of sport on the psyche are overestimated

The authors found that the initially small, statistically significant positive effects of physical activity on cognition disappeared after accounting for possible contributory factors (such as differences between control groups and study baselines) and after correcting for publication bias.

In their re-analysis of the studies, they used various statistical methods to find out whether the evidence is simply missing (“absence of evidence”) or whether it can be proven that the effect does not exist (“evidence of absence”).

“Our results suggest that the effects of physical activity on cognition reported in previous meta-analytical reviews were likely overestimated,” the current paper states. A causal effect of regular physical exercise on cognition cannot be proven, but it cannot be definitively ruled out either.

Which sports are good for the psyche?

There are certainly differences between the sports studied, the intensity of the training and the requirements. For example, yoga can have different effects on cognition than soccer or aerobics.

“We think that the accumulation of low-quality evidence has led to stagnation rather than progress in determining the actual effect,” the authors write in their conclusion.

The number of published experiments and reviews on this topic is “in stark contrast to the lack of a solid theoretical model explaining the exercise-induced cognitive improvements in humans”.

The team therefore concludes that the benefits of physical activity for human well-being are in themselves sufficient to justify evidence-based public health policies. This does not require any additional cognitive effects.

“Exercise not only brings physical benefits, but social benefits as well, as participating in collective activities creates a sense of belonging.” Finally, it should not be forgotten that the value of exercising can be found simply in the fact that it is fun.