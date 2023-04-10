Does the spring air make you tired and just want to sleep? Enrich your diet with these foods to find energy.

Don’t worry, feel tired and weary it’s normal this time of year. With the change of seasonthe arrival of spring and the lengthening of the days there is a need for something to help us deal with stress daily.

Before asking supplement helptry to change your diet trying to eat some of these perfect foods to find energy you need and to replenish the body thanks to thesupply of nutrients and minerals essential for tackling long runs working days you’re intense study sessions.

First of all, try not to skip meals and stick to one healthy and balanced diet avoiding too many sweets, alcohol and carbonated drinks ed avoid too many carbohydrates that could bloat you ed increase the sense of exhaustion and tiredness due to the change of season.

For example, a breakfast or for a snackinstead of cookies or a croissant and coffee, you could have a nice breakfast with it yogurt bianco, which thanks to its probiotics manages to fight the so-called “chronic fatigue syndrome“, but what are the others foods to find energy? Let’s find out!

Dried fruit and oats: foods to find energy for breakfast

If you really don’t like yogurt, you can try a delicious breakfast based on oats and dried fruit. Oats are one of best cereals to eat for breakfast, because he can regulate the functioning of the digestive systemallowing our body to expel toxins, maintain a stable blood sugar level and you will feel immediately energetic thanks to mineral saltssuch as magnesium, potassium and vitamin B1 contained within it.

To make oats really delicious, just enrich them with fresh fruit or even some dried fruit and oilseeds, such as courgette, flax or sunflower flowers. You must know, that dried fruit is rich in proteins, omega 3, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and vitamins B1, B2, B5 and B6 which will give your body an energy boost to face the whole day.

Energy drops? Eat these

If you often suffer from energy dropsthis means that your body may have a iron deficiency. The food to find energy that’s right for you it’s spinach: rich in iron, magnesium, potassium and vitamins of the B complexeating a good handful of them can help you eliminate physical and mental tiredness and stay more focused on what you do.

Finally, you’ll want to eat some nice ones legume soups. Chickpeas and beans are also delicious in salads if in the heat you don’t feel like eating a piping hot soup and they are perfect to eat both for lunch and dinner (even without pasta). Eating legumes is very important, this simple food is capable of providing your body with all the energy it needs because it is a (almost) complete food since they have the perfect balance of proteins and carbohydrates as well as mineral salts, iron and vitamins. You will see that by integrating these foods into your diet to find energy, you will immediately feel better and say goodbye to stress and tiredness due to the change of season.