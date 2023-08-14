Does Sucralose Really Destroy DNA? Fitness expert explains how harmful the…

Bahmann Coaching GmbH

Recent headlines cast a dark shadow over sucralose, a popular artificial sweetener found in numerous zero-calorie and zero-sugar foods. Scientific evidence suggests that this sweetener can damage our DNA. But is that true?

“The discussion about sucralose is a classic example of how quickly a misunderstanding in the media can lead to unnecessary panic,” explains Jan Bahmann. He is a nutrition and fitness expert and in this article he reveals what exactly sucralose is, how he assesses the rumors about the sugar substitute and what those who are interested should know.

The current research results in focus

The controversy surrounding sucralose – more precisely, its alleged DNA-damaging effect – is currently attracting a lot of media attention. It is important to know that the underlying in vitro study was carried out on isolated cells in a test tube. A direct transferability to the human body is therefore initially not given. The isolated cells were exposed to various concentrations of sucralose-6-acetate. As a result, the researchers found that markers of possible cell damage were slightly increased at extremely high concentrations of sucralose-6-acetate.

Tests on isolated human intestinal cells resulted in similar effects. The results of the study are undoubtedly interesting – nevertheless, it is important to consider the differences between isolated cells in the test tube and living cells in humans. The human body is not a test tube. For example, many amino acids, such as those found in fish, red lentils or cheese, are toxic in vitro – but that’s not to say that these foods destroy our DNA.

No DNA damage with normal consumption

In fact, the study discovered that the dose of sucralose-6-acetate that one would need to consume to cause cell damage is 900 to 1,000 times higher than, for example, the normal concentration in a 12 ounce zero drink. This is because sucralose-6-acetate is an intermediate that is normally found in small amounts in sucralose. The concentration of sucralose-6-acetate in sucralose is about 0.6 to 0.7 percent. Consequently, it would take at least 9,000 cans of soda to reach the levels of sucralose-6-acetate just barely detectable for DNA damage.

Achieving such a dose is of course unrealistic. In addition, even what is currently probably the largest study with more than 100,000 subjects and a duration of more than twelve years does not show any clear connections between the consumption of sucralose and an increased risk of cancer. There is no clear correlation suggesting a causal relationship. It can therefore be stated: Although the said in vitro study shows certain findings, the dosages that would be necessary to cause cell damage are far above the practical consumption level. Human studies also offer no support for the claim that sucralose causes cancer, unless you consume rough amounts. One thing is clear: Instead of continuing to consume normal sugar for fear of such rumours, one should always view such statements critically. Sucralose continues to be a good sugar alternative for those who want to eat healthier.

