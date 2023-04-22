Does tap water cause kidney stones? What science says

Does tap water cause kidney stones? Here’s what I’ve discovered about science in recent years. Let’s see in detail.

It has been around for years now among the citizens sort of an urban legend on the fact that drinking tap water every day is one of the main causes of the onset of kidney stones.

Nothing more false, and in this article we will take care of going to disassemble this thesis, demonstrating how there is no scientific research that supports this argument. The first thing to know is that this thesis, according to which tap water would favor the appearance of kidney stones, it has already been denied at the time by the Istituto Superiore della Sanità.

Does tap water cause kidney stones? The clarification of the ISS

On one of the pages on the ISS institutional website, specifically addresses the issue, clarifying that there is no scientific evidence that demonstrates that an increase in calcium concentrations, which normally it is higher in drinking water than in bottled wateris a trigger of kidney stones.

Also because, the same medicine has demonstrated over the years that the formation of kidney stones, primarily has a genetic matrix.

It is in fact a pathology that appears in most cases in people who were already genetically predisposed. Yet, the belief continues to remain that the large quantities of calcium carbonate present in tap water, have a decisive role in the development of this disease.

Calcium carbonate is very useful in the prevention of kidney stones

This is not the case, on the contrary, several scientific researches in recent years have ended up demonstrating, for example, mineral waters that contain a lot of calcium, are very useful in the prevention of kidney stones. A real prevention of this pathology is in fact done by drinking lots of liquids during the day, so that the biological cycle is regulated as much as possible for going to the bathroom and for urine to escape from our body.

Naturally, even the diet you choose, can make a decisive contribution to the prevention of this pathology or to its development. For example, daily consumption of salt in large quantities, it is a very important risk factor. while a balanced diet, in which the amount of sodium is greatly reduced and at the same time, a calcium content is favored in the liquids that are ingested, can play a decisive role in avoiding the future formation of kidney stones.