Does the air fryer make the diet healthier?

On the air fryer opinions are divided. There are those who consider it the healthy alternative to cooking with oil, and those who brand it as an insult to good cooking. The truth, as always, lies somewhere in between.

To understand how it works, what are its differences with traditional frying, if there are contraindications and for which foods it is more suitable, we asked a few questions to Alberto RitieniProfessor of Food Chemistry of the Department of Pharmacy of the Federico II University of Naples.

In this article

Air fryer: how it works

«The air fryer is made up of a basket where the food to be fried is placed», says the expert. «The basket is heated up to 200°C with a jet of air able to quickly cook the outside of the food. It is comparable to a convection type electric oven, where however the hot air is forced to circulate in one much smaller physical space. It is paradoxically the realization of the way of saying “hot air”». In fact, cooking can be done in total absence of oilthen only with air, or with a small amount of oil. «Even a fifth of what would be used in normal frying is enough, especially useful to prevent the pieces from sticking together in frying».

Differences with traditional frying

Acrylamide risk

Il traditional fried, if cooked correctly, choosing the right fat and temperatures, and consumed once in a while, it doesn’t hurt and shouldn’t be demonized. «Conversely, preparing dark chips, due to excessive cooking due to having excessively increased the temperature or having fried them for a long time, can create a concentration of acrilammide that is not good for you and that it is not good for it to form during cooking, whether it is frying or something else. This substance has long been studied for its own health effects of consumers must be kept under control», warns Ritieni.

“In air fryers the risk acrilammide And more content because cooking is faster. However, it can happen. Since the system is closed and unobservable during cooking, if you over-fry and involuntarily get a dry and dark fried food, this can potentially be enriched in acrylamide, especially if we are talking about chips». Indeed, the formation of this substance it does not depend on the presence of fat (therefore of oil or other cooking fats), but from the presence in the food of simple sugars and a particular amino acid. These two substances are found in cereals, potatoes, pizzas, biscuits, cornflakes, bread, crackers and coffee. In potatoes they are present in quantities 100 times higher than in cereals.

Calorie

Air frying can have a direct and indirect benefit on consumer health. «Directly, we are talking about frying where cooking oil is absent or required in smaller quantities. For which minors are the calories introduced with i grassi. And this is a nutritional advantage», observes Ritieni. “Also, the air fryer basket has a capacity limit that cannot be exceeded. And this could lead to less fried foods. For diabetics or people with lipid imbalances this is indirect portion control and eating habits.

Taste

«Traditional frying is such because it creates a thin crunchy crust on the outside, which encapsulates the soft and moist food inside. The way to air fry, stir fry or by immersion, it makes no difference in taste as long as they are follow the rules. On the contrary, I believe that in the case of the air fryer it is more difficult to get cooking wrong and have dry fried food that is not crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside».

What foods to cook in the air fryer

«In theory, many products can be cooked. But the ones that make it better are the potatoes not verdure (the most suitable are those less rich in water). Naturally, as happened with the microwave, it is necessary train with the instruction booklet to learn times, temperatures and any added condiments. Finally», concludes the expert on Federico II of Naples, «a preheating and the important, besides do not exceed in quantities placed in the basket, it is also use pieces of the same size to avoid uneven cooking»

Read also…