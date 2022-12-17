“Do not catch cold!”. Doctors have often dismissed this popular expression. According to them, one cannot develop a respiratory disease due to the cold. Winter temperatures are not directly responsible for our colds and flus, which as we know are more frequent in the cold months.

Now a new US study, coordinated by Benjamin Bleier and published on 5 December, seems to prove the doctors wrong in part: there is some truth in the popular expression. When our nasal passages breathe in icy air, the researchers say, one of the body’s first lines of defense against viral attacks is neutralized.

Until now, the increased frequency of respiratory diseases in winter was explained in two ways. The first explanation is behavioral: during the cold season we spend more time indoors and crowded, and this favors infections. The second explanation is that the viruses responsible for respiratory diseases resist the cold better.

The newly discovered biological mechanism does not contradict these two explanations, but complements them.

Nasal microbial invasions cause the mobilization of a regiment of microscopic soldiers. “All human cells secrete spheres slightly larger than viruses,” explains Clotilde Théry, research director of Inserm, at the Curie institute in Paris, France. Enveloped in a bilayer of lipids, these nanoscopic extracellular vesicles enclose various molecules. “The vesicles were discovered around the middle of the 20th century,” explains Théry. Some act as a trash can, helping cells get rid of their waste. Others shuttle between cells to carry molecules, such as proteins or RNA.

The vesicles involved in the experiment constitute "innate" immune defenses, pre-existing to any infection. Their production from nose cells was identified in 2018 by researchers from Harvard University and Northeastern University in the United States, who are also the authors of the newly published study.

When we inhale bacteria, some cells of our nasal mucosa identify them and release billions of small spheres filled with liquid into the mucus, the extracellular vesicles, capable of attacking them.

What if viruses are attacking them? The researchers took samples of the nasal mucosa from surgery patients and healthy volunteers, and analyzed how the cells react to three types of viruses responsible for common colds, finding that the vesicles act like decoys. On their surface, instead of the receptors on the nasal cells, which are usually the gateway to our body, they have receptors to which viruses attach themselves. “The baits allow the virus to be eliminated in the mucus before it attaches to the nasal cells, increasing the probability of blocking the infection,” explains Di Huang, a researcher involved in the experiment. Also, she says, the vesicles contain a micro-RNA with antiviral effects.

What does the cold have to do with it? The researchers switched some healthy volunteers from room temperature to one at 4.4 degrees for fifteen minutes. The temperature inside the nose dropped by about five degrees. They then applied this temperature reduction to nasal tissue samples preserved in vitro. It emerged that the cold partially compromised the defensive mechanism: the quantity of vesicles produced by the nasal cells is reduced by 42 percent and the antiviral proteins present are altered. Essentially, this innate immune mechanism is less effective in cold weather.