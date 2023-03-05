Does the mind really affect our health that much? Let’s clarify this, let’s find out what the studies say

FOR ALL OTHER UPDATES FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

It has been proven that a role important is played by our mind for what regard our health too. But how much, exactly, ours mind it is capable of influencing our body and ours body? Over the years, research and Education they’ve gotten more and more in-depth about this question. Just in the last few decades it has been widely established that there is, indeed, a link between the system immune and the brain.

What does this mean? A very recent research explained everything about this well”link“. Must not underestimate never the “power” that our minds and in particular our minds could have emotions and the stimulations in this sense, compared to problematic organic in nature, such as could be be any health problem. There breakthroughit also concerns all those pathologies that were refer purely psychological.

Is our health affected by our mind? Studies

One studio very recent, conducted by the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa and nel specific by doctoral student Hedva Haykin who made a discovery which could have an impact altogether revolutionary. In fact, part of the results was published in Natures. The study in question dates precisely to the end of 2022.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Getting old is inevitable, but why does it happen?

the doctoral student, supervised by cardiologist Lior Gepstein and neuro-immunologist Asya Rolls, ha analysed under the microscope of fragments of heart of guinea pigs affected by heart attack. In some of them they were present from the scars left by the heart attack, others instead they showed slight traces between cells sane. Why this difference?

I samples healthier looking were those of mice that had received one stimulation of a brain area involved in positive emotions and movement. The others, those marked by scars, they came from unstimulated mice. The experiment was, of course, repeated several times and the results seem to suggest that the activation of the brain area is capable of trigger changes in the immune response.

Health and our mind: the link

Such changes they contribute to the reduction of scar tissue. This study, yes adds obviously to those already previously drawn up, especially in the last ones decades, as we have already said. AND’ obvioustherefore, that this link between the state emotional and physical life of a person exists and is relevant importanceespecially for medicine.

An example is about just how exploit better the placebo effect but also enhance the cure of many illnesses including tumors. Without considering, then, that many pathologies hitherto classified as “psychological” could definitely be reevaluatethis would be one step away from relevance fundamental for our health.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> It will only take you 7 days: the approved “challenge” to the science that everyone is doing



All the authors of the studies in this regard, which appear to be hundreds of scientists, are also investigating on the functioning of the human brain respect to immune system responses. It is clearly about searches quite long and well detailed, given thesubject so delicate. So far the results look like anyway promising.

