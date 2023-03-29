The care of the orchids not only includes the usual watering and fertilizing. The aerial roots must also be healthy for the plant to thrive. And because these are a special kind of roots, some aren’t sure about them. How do you properly care for them, when can you cut them and is that color or spot on the aerial root actually normal or a sign that something is wrong? Today we will go into what it means if the orchid has brown roots or brownish-black spots.

The roots on the surface can develop dark brown to black spots, which also appear dry. This is particularly strange if the orchids are actually in a damp room or are sprayed regularly and should therefore be sufficiently moistened. The next thought you might have is that you may have overdone it and it could be a fungus caused by too much moisture. However, a look at the visible roots in the substrate shows that this problem does not appear to exist with them. Then what is it?

This is the reason that the orchid has brown roots

Brown spots on the root are a sign of high salinity. Salts reach the orchid roots via the irrigation water and the fertilizer. If you use very calcareous tap water for irrigation, the orchid will develop brown roots or spots in the long run. Exceeding the amount of liquid fertilizer specified by the manufacturer (i.e. not diluting it enough) also leads to these so-called burns.

This means that the concentration of nutrients is too high. But that does not always mean that you are actually fertilizing incorrectly or have fertilized too much, because the following usually happens:

You dip your orchid as usual and with the specified amount.

After the dive time, discard the fertilizing water and the roots will only absorb the residual nutrients before it is all drained.

However, drops usually collect on the roots on the surface, which of course also contain salts (after all, they come from the diving water).

If the water evaporates over time, the nutrient salt concentration also increases.

Due to this increased concentration, the respective areas burn and the orchid gets brown spots on the roots. Usually this happens on the surface roots, especially when the air is relatively dry (and the water evaporates faster).

What can you do about it?

Is the residual moisture the cause could only be prevented or at least reduced by higher humidity. Because then the moisture would evaporate more slowly and the roots could gradually absorb the nutrients.

If the reason wrong amounts of fertilizer the solution is very clear: match the amounts with the amount of water you use. It could also be worth reducing the amount of fertilizer, because the manufacturer's specifications are often unnecessarily high. The correct frequency is also important! Never fertilize twice in a row (or even multiple times) but always leave at least one dive with no fertilizer and only water in between. In this way, excess salt can be washed away in between.

Should that again tap water be the cause, since it contains a lot of lime, you have two options: either dilute it with distilled water or use rainwater instead.

Can you get rid of the stains?

Unfortunately not. If the orchid has brown roots, these will remain. You can only prevent new stains by taking the measures mentioned above. If you want to cut the roots of your orchid, we advise against it. Because they are still intact despite the spots and you would only stress the plant unnecessarily.