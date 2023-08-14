Does travel constipation ruin your vacation? These are the remedies that save your life!

Many suffer from travel constipation – Streetfoodnews

Travel constipation can be a bad enemy during our holidays: here are the remedies that will save us

The dream vacation can sometimes become a real nightmare because of the travel constipation. In fact, it can happen that those who travel suffer from this intestinal disorder. So, problems or delays in passing stools. After all, leaving home and one’s habits to leave somewhere is enough to alter intestinal regularity.

Traveller’s constipation is, among other things, an ailment widespread. Precisely, many travelers suffer from abdominal pains, swelling, heachache, sense of anal blockage, excessive effort during defecation and especially reduced frequency of evacuation.

On the other hand, climate changesOf jet lag, new eating habits, environmental and room changes, coexistence with other people and various stress can promote travel constipation.

However, not everyone knows that there are some effective remedies that will save our lives and counteract traveler’s constipation. By doing so, we will finally be able to enjoy the holiday in peace and quiet we will no longer have problems with the bathroom. Seeing is believing.

Travel constipation: no to laxatives

I laxatives they are by no means a good way to beat travel constipation.

Indeed, the use of laxatives can be harmful to health and it is good not to exaggerate with the use of these purgative drugs. Therefore, it is better to opt for other methods.

How to deal with travel constipation: remedies

First of all, to counteract travel constipation it would be ideal drink a lot and adequately. It would be great, in fact, to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day and consume them above all in the morning to start the day in the best possible way. Furthermore, sugary drinks are rejected.

Next, the second remedy concerns physical activity. In fact, a sedentary lifestyle is a bitter enemy of the intestine. It would therefore be sufficient to take a walk of about an hour as soon as you wake up and ten minutes of muscle exercises. By doing so, we will give the right charge to our body. Swimming, cycling, slow running and some stretching are also promoted.

In the end, the power supply is another important factor. After all, when we are on vacation we overindulge in fast food, junk food, alcohol during a party, fried food, pizza, hamburgers in quantity and many other caloric foods. Therefore, it would be advisable not to forget about the fruit and of vegetables.

