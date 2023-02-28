The wholemeal pasta it is one of the favorite foods of the so-called “health enthusiasts”, who prefer it to ordinary pasta, i.e. the one based on type 0 or 00 flours which are more processed. For several years now, even the big brands have begun to produce and advertise this type of brown-colored pasta, following the modern trend of consumers, who are now more attentive to their figure, health and respect for the environment. But it really is as they say healthier? And it really has slimming effects? Should it be preferred to the classic light colored pasta?

Let’s start by saying that it is rich in antioxidants, therefore it has preventive effects on cell aging; we find inside it too vitamins of groups A, B, C, D and E with several positive effects including certainly an important strengthening of the immune system. The presence of mineral salts, such as magnesium and potassium, make it particularly suitable for those who carry out sporting activities.

Among the most important beneficial effects, however, we actually find the ability of wholemeal pasta to help us lose weight. This happens for a specific reason; although the caloric intake is similar to that of pasta made with more processed flours, wholemeal pasta is richer in fibre. This leads to a higher satiety rate helping us to eat less.

Fibers also greatly help intestinal transit and blood sugar control. Several studies have shown that after eating normal pasta, the sugars present in it are quickly absorbed and sent into circulation, causing what is called a glycemic peak. This causes the production of insulin, used to bring blood sugar back to normal levels.

When you eat wholemeal pasta, on the other hand, your blood sugar it doesn’t go down quicklyThis is because the blood sugar level is kept under control together with insulin, which is responsible for hunger attacks and the transformation of carbohydrates into fat reserves. This is why several doctors and nutritionists recommend its consumption as part of a healthy and balanced diet.