Does working from home make us happier and more productive – or is it exactly the opposite?

Is the idea that valuable work is only done locally really outdated?

Yes. Of course, valuable work can also be done on site and there are people for whom a structure of presence and fixed times is even helpful. With the gardener, for example, the question does not arise. But for many jobs you have to ask why you have to work on site when even more valuable work can be done in the home office or generally through remote models – and with higher employee satisfaction.

If you ask top performers and very productive people where they get their most important ideas, ideas that enable a real breakthrough and new solutions, you typically get answers like: In the forest, while jogging, in the shower. You will rarely get the answer: In the office. These so-called aha moments happen to us when, as research shows, the mind finds peace after delving deeper into a topic. These moments are becoming more and more important in many jobs and are downright central for knowledge workers, they often offer the desired, valuable breakthrough. That’s why it’s incredibly important to go outside. But just working through it is not necessarily more productive if it takes place in the office. Even if the substance of the research is not yet optimal, there are more and more figures showing that we are sometimes much more productive in the home office.

How does the home office affect the quality of the work done?

Behind the question is often a deeply rooted distrust of employees and the misconception that managers have to supervise employees because without the manager breathing down their necks the quality of the work would fall. The view is an expression of a completely outdated management concept, sometimes even of acute leadership weakness. Various studies have now shown that employees working from home are often more productive, creative and innovative than their colleagues in the office. Studies show that employees who work from home get into the flow much more often and for longer periods – i.e. into a concentrated state in which time, space and place pass, we are simply involved in the work and are then often many times more productive than usual. This also goes hand in hand with a high level of satisfaction. This is good for employees, managers and the company.

Does the home office offer a real opportunity to work according to your own biorhythm?

That depends on how much freedom the company management allows and what constraints the private life of the employee contains. When the computer has to be booted up at seven, the chances are rather slim for many. And if children have to go to school early, owls have to get up early too. Nevertheless, in the home office or remotely, work can generally be better adapted to one’s own biorhythm through a more flexible structure of the day. Home office offers the chance to think about when I actually need my sleep and how much of it. At what times of the day do I do what work best? When do I have the focused times when I have the chance to get into the flow and what is the most important task I put in there? Where do I build in break times or go for a walk to enable aha moments? When do I eat my meals so that it is optimal for me? In the ideal case, the answers to these questions enable a productive working day, with instead of against your own biorhythm. And that counts for a lot.

What effects does working from home have on productivity and job satisfaction?

If it is only approximately possible to adapt work to one’s own biorhythm through home office, this adaptation has a major impact on productivity and job satisfaction. If we create a flow three to four times a week, then we achieve a lot more in this week than other colleagues without a flow in several weeks. It’s also incredibly satisfying to work in this state. Some researchers say that one’s own productivity can be increased fivefold in the flow. And it has a positive effect on our health. If we systematically create these framework conditions, we are happy and satisfied with our own work performance and hopefully also get the corresponding positive feedback from the company. In addition, we can also control many private issues more flexibly at the same time. We manage to be able to run errands, that the craftsman can come without the entire system collapsing. Being organized in this way increases productivity and job satisfaction for many people.

How can you keep the boundary between work and private life in the home office?

When the line between work and private life blurs, that’s good news from my point of view, because you can integrate both and optimize processes. At the same time, it is all the more important that we consciously take our freedom and defend it. With freedom comes personal responsibility. That requires a lot of discipline. But we need breaks, we need not thinking about work. Because: Breaks optimize productivity! In order for this to work better, it is beneficial to have the workplace at home, if possible in a closed room. It also helps many to change clothes so that there is a clear signal: Here is something different. If people are unable to integrate this because of their personality, it may be that they carry work problems through and into their entire private life or, conversely, private problems in work life and then both areas are burdened. In both cases, an open and development-oriented corporate culture, good leadership, but also coaching offers by companies that are quickly and easily accessible for employees and are also open to private topics help. There are great deals on the market here.

Is working from home equally advantageous for everyone?

People and their needs are very different. Accordingly, some benefit more and others less from the home office or remote solutions. People who tend to have little (self-)organization and order need closer guidance even in the home office. Not being present on site is also more difficult for people who have a higher propensity for anxiety and stress (called neuroticism in the professional world), who are therefore very self-critical and question themselves a lot. These people always need social calibration and control and a very close connection to the team and management. Flexible concepts of presence days and home office are just as suitable as communication solutions for remote teams and regular video conferences.

What challenges does home office pose to management?

Classic companies in particular often lack the skills that remote management requires. Companies like GitLab, a company with 1,600 employees spread over more than 60 countries, whose entire culture and all processes are designed for remote work, show that it can work extremely well. Companies that “just like that” flip the switch and also want to work remotely, just because Corona was there and the employees are now demanding it, often run into problems.

These problems lie in the corporate culture, which is geared towards presence, in the lack of leadership skills for the new structure, but also in the self-management of the employees. There is often a need for training and new leadership skills that prepare employees and managers. However, this need is not seen by many company managements, it is seen as a regulatory problem. But the rules don’t matter if your colleagues don’t like to live by them. So it is a transformation problem to be solved. This requires systematic programs that help. This does not yet exist in many companies, although it promises many advantages. Fit companies could use it for a great many jobs on the global job market. In times of a shortage of skilled workers, this is excellent news: and the issue of a shortage of skilled workers has meanwhile become a management issue, but many companies do not notice it.