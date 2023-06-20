Home » Does your child have asthma? Pharmacies offer hands-on practice with asthma medication
Health

Does your child have asthma? Pharmacies offer hands-on practice with asthma medication

by admin
Does your child have asthma? Pharmacies offer hands-on practice with asthma medication

19.06.2023 – 09:00

ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations

Berlin (ots)

Children with asthma can practice the correct use of their medicine under supervision in the pharmacy. The offer, which is free for patients, also applies to adults. “Inhaling correctly is more difficult than many people think. Four out of five people with asthma do not use their inhalation medication correctly – without realizing it,” says Thomas Benkert, President of the Federal Chamber of Pharmacists. “Use our free offer and practice the correct application in your pharmacy.”

Around five percent of all children and adolescents suffer from asthma. Medicines for this lung disease are often inhaled. There are around 30 different devices, so-called devices or inhalers, on the market. Their correct application differs significantly in some cases. Possible consequences of misuse: Insufficiently treated asthma can, for example, result in children not being able to attend school. Almost half of the asthma patients who had to go to the hospital emergency room because of an attack used their inhaler incorrectly.

In many pharmacies, children from the age of six and adults can practice how to use their inhaler correctly. In a discreet area of ​​the pharmacy, all of the patient’s questions are first clarified. A member of the pharmacy team will also show you how to use the inhaler correctly. The patient can then practice until the self-application works safely and error-free.

Benkert: “Patients should ask the pharmacies in their area whether they offer this pharmaceutical service.”

Further information at www.abda.de and https://www. quite simply-da-fuer-dich.de/

See also  Insulin centralized procurement bid opening price cuts an average of 48%_clinical_patient_price

Press contact:

Benjamin Rohrer, spokesman, 030 40004-131, [email protected]
dr Ursula Sellerberg, Deputy Press officer, 030 40004-134, [email protected]

Original content from: ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations, transmitted by news aktuell

You may also like

Milk, what happens to the body if you...

Bruce Willis on family: happy despite dementia diagnosis!

Herbs during pregnancy, some are at risk for...

The doctor recommends… Sculpted abdomen for correct posture

Avoid impurities: Three rituals in the morning damage...

Anthony Fauci: «How and what we must prepare...

Sport on hot days: avoiding circulatory problems and...

Mortgages, “the bank advised me on a variable...

Mosquito alarm, there isn’t just the annoyance of...

How to regulate sugars with a simple herbal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy