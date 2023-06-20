Does your child have asthma? Pharmacies offer hands-on practice with asthma medication

ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations

Children with asthma can practice the correct use of their medicine under supervision in the pharmacy. The offer, which is free for patients, also applies to adults. “Inhaling correctly is more difficult than many people think. Four out of five people with asthma do not use their inhalation medication correctly – without realizing it,” says Thomas Benkert, President of the Federal Chamber of Pharmacists. “Use our free offer and practice the correct application in your pharmacy.”

Around five percent of all children and adolescents suffer from asthma. Medicines for this lung disease are often inhaled. There are around 30 different devices, so-called devices or inhalers, on the market. Their correct application differs significantly in some cases. Possible consequences of misuse: Insufficiently treated asthma can, for example, result in children not being able to attend school. Almost half of the asthma patients who had to go to the hospital emergency room because of an attack used their inhaler incorrectly.

In many pharmacies, children from the age of six and adults can practice how to use their inhaler correctly. In a discreet area of ​​the pharmacy, all of the patient’s questions are first clarified. A member of the pharmacy team will also show you how to use the inhaler correctly. The patient can then practice until the self-application works safely and error-free.

Benkert: “Patients should ask the pharmacies in their area whether they offer this pharmaceutical service.”

