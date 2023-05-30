Does your child have emotional distress? The 3 clues to understand if he is at risk of burnout and how to help him

“Taking your child to the psychologist does not mean branding him as mentally ill.” Second Chiara Ionioprofessor of developmental and educational psychology at the Catholic University of Milan, contacting an expert “can also help to bring out some qualities that young people have but are unable to see”.

How to recognize if there is emotional distress?

«The situations can be the most desperate: a change of behavior in the relationship with the parent, with family members but also with companions, sudden life choices, the manifestation of restlessness, intolerance, outbursts of anger.

Or, if the boys withdraw, they don’t speak, they isolate themselves from the social group, they don’t go in the typical direction of an adolescent. Let’s not forget that there are also behaviors linked to pathologies, perhaps not diagnosed in time, and that the parent finds it hard to see: I am referring, for example, to high-functioning autism. In this case, in fact, the kids also perform well in school, but they don’t have social relationships”.

What causes their fragility?

“Kids may have a lack of understanding of their own emotional states and those of others, and this condition may be linked to a failure to reflect their parents when they were young, to a poor attitude on the part of the parents to stay in the relationship with the child and give a meaning to the emotions he felt. If the parent doesn’t put himself in this relationship, the child will struggle to understand how to manage emotional states, he won’t be able to find a way to channel the negative emotion correctly. Essentially it means that over time the kids have not learned the strategies for managing frustration and related emotions, i.e. anger, outbursts of anger, aggression. In some cases, then, if the boy has not built a sense of self over time with relationships, he may not feel up to it. Among other things, today, in this society, if you are not performing well, you are nobody. Which doesn’t mean being good at doing something, but simply doing things, even meaningless, as long as they are seen. And this leads kids not to feel valued: social networks define who I am and my popularity depends on how many likes I get. But teenagers need to be in the real relationship.

When should you seek help from an expert?

«Often parents find it a little difficult to consider mental distress as a real distress. Usually there is a tendency to justify the child’s behavior. Trivially, at school, children with externalizing behaviors are reported more frequently, therefore they disturb in class, get into fights, respond badly. While usually those withdrawn remain in the shadows and therefore do not bother. It is important that the adults of reference, at school or in the family, can grasp these signs and understand if it is a question of discomfort or if it is part of that boy’s temperament. And to do that, you always need to keep an open dialogue. However, we must remember that often, when there is a boy who is sick, perhaps there are parents behind him who find it difficult to manage him. So they too at that time, not having the resources to respond to their child’s needs, need to be listened to and supported”.