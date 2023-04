What is Alice Syndrome? Rare and little known syndrome, unlike Lewis Carroll’s most famous novel, it is a neurological disorder that can affect children, even as young as 2-3 years old. However, the average age is eight years, just like the protagonist of the fairy tale, Alice, who finds herself catapulted into an altered reality, or rather into a fairy-tale dimension where time is marked in a different way and the world around her gets bigger and shrinks abruptly.