If the wrist hurts and especially if it becomes a continuous pain, perhaps we have a problem among the most common ones.

With our hands we do everything, every single day: therefore it is normal to feel pain or tiredness from time to time. However if the trauma we have suffered is severe we can run into specific problemsthat need suitable care.

In fact, usually a common pain disappears in a few days, if not hours. Ma it lasts long means that there is something wrong. Obviously it is good to consult your doctor to understand what the origin of the discomfort is. Inconvenience which, in some cases, can even become disabling.

An interesting study published in BMJ Journals has collected a series of data, which give us an idea of ​​how much wrist damage they are very common globally. Indeed, in one of the passages of the research we read the following.

In 2017, the age-standardized incidence of hand and wrist fractures was 179 per 100,000

All the more reason to don’t ignore the messages that our body sends us, to detect any patterns or health problems early. Here are the main ones.

Does your wrist hurt? Don’t underestimate it, you could have one of these 4 problems

A “classic” disorder, very frequent especially in females, is the Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. This condition develops for various reasons, and particularly if you do a work where the wrists have to move continuously. Such as writing on the computer, or on all those occasions where i movements are always the same.

I ligaments thicken and put pressure on a nervewhich in turn triggers pain, inflammation and numbness/tingling sensations. You can also feel forms of electric shock-like pain. The affected parts range from the thumb to the index finger, passing through the middle finger and part of the ring finger. In this case you need to contact your doctorwhich will confirm or not the diagnosis and decide the most suitable therapy.

And severe pain in the wrist can also mean to be subject to Rheumatoid arthritis. It’s about a autoimmune disease which usually attacks the wrist first. Some symptoms they understand joint swelling and stiffness and if the disease is present soon both wrists will be involved. If it is not treated promptly it can lead to abone erosion.

Se we continually strain our wrists or we suffer a trauma can form the Ganglion cysts. They go to form a fluid lump that “sticks” to the joint or tendon and are usually seen with the naked eye just under the skin. If we notice cysts we must go to the doctor and possibly have them removed, because they can spread to other parts of the body.

In addition to repetitive stress traumawhich obviously go in some way to inflame tendons and joints, exist other causes so the wrist can become painful. For example the Gotta and the Kienbock’s disease. In case of symptoms such as swollen fingers, a feeling of warmth in the joint near the wrist and/or sudden, sharp pain in the hand it is obviously appropriate go to the doctor as soon as possible.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)