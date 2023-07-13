Home » Dog and cats on holiday by the sea, is it correct to shear them? Veterinarian advice before leaving
The sultry climate, a danger for our four-legged friends.

Dogs and cats tend to suffer a lot from exposure to high temperatures and the heat can cause various types of discomfort. What are the golden rules for pet owners to make the most of the summer holiday with furry little friends without giving up day trips, seaside holidays or walks in cities of art?

«High temperatures are a serious problem for the health of dogs and cats, especially for those subjects that have anatomical predispositions, such as brachycephalic and overweight subjects – explains Luca Mancini, veterinary doctor – this is due to the fact that for dissipate the temperature animals do not sweat, but increase the respiratory rate. «For this reason, during the hot season – explains Dr. Mancini – it is good to take the dog for a walk early in the morning or in the evening after sunset, and to create shaded and ventilated spaces in the house, where dogs and cats can rest. One of the most important things is to always leave fresh water available, with which pets can refresh themselves».
The special travel kits with water bottle for dogs can be useful, combined with the thermal bottle holder so as not to heat the water. On the market there are special telescopic bowls in silicone, excellent to take with you to guarantee refreshment for the puppy.
“The moment we realize that the dogs’ body temperature increases, and their breathing becomes rather labored – underlines the veterinarian – the advice is to immerse them in fresh, but not frozen, water and apply ice lollies on their paws”. Beware of clichés about dog shearing in the summer. The expert warns that «thick hair shearing is seen as a practice that improves the animal’s temperature control. In reality, the coat is an excellent thermal insulator, so by shortening the hair too much we make our animals more subject to changes in temperature and more exposed to direct sunlight, with the risk of burns».
As far as domestic cats are concerned, if you stay at home it is better to avoid air conditioning and prefer a fan (oriented upwards), in order not to risk colds or flu in small felines with a harsh microclimate. To help pets cool off, it is advisable to wet their muzzle, paws and back with water, not too cold, or equip them with a cooling mat in polyester and PVC, waterproof and wear-resistant materials: a gel is activated with the weight of the animal non-toxic which gives the sensation of homogeneous and constant freshness over time. For puppies there is the Fresh Freezy toy, made of resistant plastic, to be filled with water and frozen in the freezer.

